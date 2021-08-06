Cancel
Witchery Academy renamed to Kitori Academy, trailer

By Ervin
nintendoeverything.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCubenary has announced that their wizard apprentice life simulator has been rebranded as Kitori Academy. Alongside this change, the team has released a new trailer. Check it out with the video below. Kitori Academy has no confirmed release date. Source: Cubenary PR.

nintendoeverything.com

nintendoeverything.com

The Last Survey footage

The story-driven experience The Last Survey appeared on Switch just a couple of days ago. Some footage has since come in, which you can see below. The Last Survey is being offered on Switch through the eShop. Be sure to check out our previous coverage here for more information and a trailer.
noisypixel.net

New Blue Reflection: Second Light Trailer Highlights The Schoolgirl Cast, Academy Construction, Exploration, and More

The official Koei Tecmo America Youtube channel has uploaded a new trailer for the upcoming Gust-developed adventure RPG, Blue Reflection: Second Light. This comprehensive promotional video introduces several of the characters players will become acquainted with during their double-life as a student and dungeon diver into Heartscape. Further, more intricate...
nintendoeverything.com

Blue Reflection: Second Light gets new trailer, first gameplay

Koei Tecmo and Gust shared a new trailer for Blue Reflection: Second Light, their upcoming RPG. Have a look at the video below. A live stream for Blue Reflection: Second Light was also held today, and it featured the first actual gameplay. Check out the recording below for footage starting at the 42-minute mark.
attackofthefanboy.com

Skullgirls 2nd Encore: New Umbrella Trailer Revealed

Hidden Variable Studious and Autumn Games revealed, on Skullgirls’ official Youtube Channel, the trailer of the alpha version of Skullgirls 2nd Encore’ upcoming character Umbrella, showcasing more of her playstyle and animations. Umbrella will be the second character to be featured as part of the game’s Season 1 Pass, which...
nintendoeverything.com

Melty Blood: Type Lumina – Hisui battle preview trailer

Project Lumina shared a new battle preview trailer today for Melty Blood: Type Lumina, which is specific to Hisui. A maid for the Tohno family, responsible for household chores (except cooking) and taking care of Shiki. She is Kohaku’s younger twin. Unlike her sister, she is known for wearing more modern, non-traditional clothing. Her quiet nature makes her true feelings difficult to read, and her formal way of speaking has led Shiki to see her as being rather mechanical. Her fighting skills are not quite on the same level as her sister, but she holds her own well enough.
nintendoeverything.com

Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story announced for Switch, trailer

ChiliDog Interactive has announced that action game Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story is launching on the Switch eShop this week. Check out an overview and trailer below. Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story is the new chapter of an ambitious crime story set in New York City in the mid 1920s. It tells the story of Frank, a humble and unremarkable postman who dreams of living big time. He receives a letter from his old buddy Leo who was able to successfully survive the horrors of war. Leo proposes to open their own bar as the first business and the first step to a glorious future. In all of a sudden, their plans go south as they have to deal with loan sharks, business rivals, bootleggers and other kinds of criminals. The duo has to fight off competitors, raid their warehouses and run things smoothly with their own bar. Do you have what it takes to deal with tension and become a bar owner during one of the hard times of NYC?
nintendoeverything.com

Puzzle platformer Scrap Garden announced for Switch, trailer

ChiliDog Interactive has announced that puzzle platformer Scrap Garden is arriving on the Switch eShop this week. Check out an overview and trailer below. Scrap Garden is a charming puzzle platformer about the adventures of Canny, a lonely robot, who awakens in a post-apocalyptic world to find all other robots shut down and seized up. What happened to the City? Why did all robots stop moving? Did anyone survive except him? Little rusty Canny has to do all he can to find answers to these questions… and try to fix it all.
noisypixel.net

Smashing the Battle: Ghost Soul to Receive Physical Release on PS4 and Switch

EastAsiaSoft announced they will publish the Studio HG and Platinum Rocket-developed action beat’em up Smashing the Battle: Ghost Soul physically on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in November 2021. The game’s physical version will be available for pre-order at Play Asia and will feature test options for English, French, German,...
nintendoeverything.com

Smashroom footage

Earlier this week, Forever Entertainment and Jonathan Calsolaro brought the adventure platformer Smashroom to Switch. Have a look at some footage below. Smashroom is currently available on Switch as an eShop download. You can find more details and a trailer here.
nintendoeverything.com

Button City launch trailer

To celebrate the launch of Button City, Subliminal has readied a new launch trailer. We’ve included today’s video below. Button City goes live today on the Switch eShop. Learn more about the game here.
Nintendo Life

Tormented Souls Gets A Spooky New Trailer, Switch Date Still 'TBC'

The new trailer above is one of the longest looks yet; it's actually confirming release dates later this month for Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Nevertheless the Switch does still have a release window of 'TBC', while the press release says it's 'coming soon'. A limited retail edition also has 'Q3' as a loose release window.
nintendoeverything.com

Tormented Souls gets new cinematic trailer

PQube and Abstract Digital have released a new cinematic trailer for Tormented Souls, their upcoming survival horror game. Watch it below. The Switch version of Tormented Souls has yet to be dated, so stay tuned on that front. We have more information about the game here.
nintendoeverything.com

Garden Story footage

As part of today’s Indie World Showcase, Garden Story saw a surprise release on Switch. Have a look at some footage in the video below. Garden Story is out now on the Switch eShop. You can find more details and a trailer here.
nintendoeverything.com

TOEM confirmed for Switch

Today, Something We Made announced that it will be releasing TOEM on Switch. It’s scheduled to launch this fall. Here’s some information about the title plus a trailer:. Set off on a delightful expedition and use your photographic eye to uncover the mysteries of the magical TOEM in this hand-drawn adventure game. Chat with quirky characters, solve their problems by snapping neat photos, and make your way through a relaxing landscape!
attackofthefanboy.com

Tales Of Arise: Free to Play Demo’s Release Date Revealed

Today, Bandai Namco revealed, on the official Twitter profile of Tales of Arise, that a free-to-play demo of the game, which is the latest addition in the acclaimed series, will be available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on August 18. You can check...
nintendoeverything.com

Futuristic platformer / shooter Critadel announced for Switch

Nicalis and Pixelian Studio today announced Critadel, a new futuristic platformer / shooter. It’ll be ready to go on Switch in Q4 2021. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. Critadel is a futuristic platformer/shooter/roguelike in which players run, jump and blast through the convoluted pathways and...

