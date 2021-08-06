Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

WisEye Morning Minute: Managing Industrial Emissions in Wisconsin

La Crosse Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, the Assembly Committee on Environment held a public hearing on Clearinghouse Rule 20-088. The rule relates to implementing reasonably available control technology for volatile organic compound emissions from miscellaneous metal and plastic parts coatings and miscellaneous industrial adhesives and affecting small business. The Department of Natural Resources testified on the rule which initiates changes to align with current EPA standards. Rule changes would only apply to areas in Wisconsin that fall within the moderate to above ozone nonattainment designation, including Sheboygan County and Eastern Kenosha County. Nonattainment refers to any area that does not meet (or that contributes to ambient air quality in a nearby area that does not meet) the national primary or secondary ambient air quality standard for a NAAQS.

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozone#Clearinghouse Rule#Nonattainment#Naaqs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
Related
ElectionsLa Crosse Tribune

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers Vetoes GOP Voting Bills

As reported by WisPolitics.com, Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday vetoed six GOP bills seeking to overhaul Wisconsin election laws, including one that sought to ban local clerks from filling in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes. The other bills sought to limit election observers distance from voting activities that are occurring; overhaul policies for special voting deputies that assist voting in assisted care facilities; revamp procedures for those who claim indefinitely confined status due to age, infirmary or illness; explicitly authorize the use of drop boxes to collect absentee ballots, but also sought to place various restrictions on their use; and require municipalities that broadcast canvassing proceedings live to record it and retain the recording for 22 months. "We will continue working to protect every eligible voter to cast their ballot, and make sure it is easy and accessible for them to do that," Evers said.
Wisconsin Stateuwosh.edu

UWO researchers gathering input for comprehensive Wisconsin paper industry study

Stakeholder meetings are underway for a comprehensive workforce development study of Wisconsin’s papermaking industry. The research, funded by the WiSys Ignite! Program, is a collaborative effort between the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh’s Center for Customized Research and Services and the Wisconsin Paper Council. The first stakeholder meeting was held on...
Wisconsin Statecwbradio.com

Wisconsin Lodging Industry Gets Some Financial Assistance

(WRN, Bob Hague) Wisconsin lodging industry gets some financial assistance. Governor Tony Evers on Monday announced that more than 70 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act has been distributed. The governor's office said a total of 888 lodging businesses have received the funding, to help offset some of the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
EducationLa Crosse Tribune

WisEye Morning Minute: JCRAR Actions on UW-System

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisPolitics.com editor JR Ross and CBS 58 capitol reporter Emilee Fannon discuss the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules voting to require the UW-System to submit COVID-19 protocols as an emergency rule within 30 days. If that happens, the committee could suspend part or all of the policies. Currently, UW-Madison is requiring masks for all students and staff, UW-Milwaukee will require masks indoors, and UW-Eau Claire is only asking unvaccinated students to wear masks indoors. The UW System has until Sept. 2 to submit its emergency rule, which is the first day of classes at eight of the system's 13 universities.
Wisconsin Statewpr.org

Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Joins US Senate Race

The head of Wisconsin’s emergency management office announced Friday he will join the crowded Democratic primary in Wisconsin’s 2022 U.S. Senate race. Darrell Williams, administrator of the Division of Emergency Management in the state Department of Military Affairs, joins several Democrats already vying for the seat held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Johnson hasn’t yet said if he will seek reelection.
Wisconsin Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. Evers announces $10 million to support Wisconsin's tourism industry

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers this week announced a $10 million boost for local tourism projects across Wisconsin. The $10 million will come from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and will be used to provide grants to local governments and nonprofits for tourism-related investment projects that help promote or maintain the state's tourism industry and that have a substantial capital component. Grants of up to $3.5 million will be awarded to regional entities through an application process to eligible infrastructure projects.
Muskego, WILa Crosse Tribune

WisEye Morning Minute: U.S. Rep. Steil Muskego Listening Session

During Tuesday's listening session in Muskego, Wis., U.S. Congressman Bryan Steil (R-Janesville) addressed issues with the expiration of the moratorium on residential evictions due to COVID-19. In regards to continuing assistance, federal legislation in December 2020 included $25 billion in emergency rental assistance for states and local government entities which Steil said should be reassessed and better utilized.
Wisconsin StateLa Crosse Tribune

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers at WI Public Education Network Summer Summit

On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers spoke at the Wisconsin Public Education Network's 7th Annual Summer Summit to address the 2021-22 budget and announced that he will direct $100 million of the state's COVID relief funds to schools. In regards to COVID and the upcoming school year, Evers said, "We will continue to follow and trust the science every step of the way to keep everyone healthy and safe. DHS and DPI will continue to work closely to provide consistent guidance, and I can say with absolute certainty that if we continue to do right by our kids, we can't go wrong."
Milwaukee, WILa Crosse Tribune

WisEye Morning Minute: Re-Imagining Public Safety in Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Policy Forum hosted a forum to re-imagine public safety in Milwaukee. There was an overview of police reform discussions and challenges in Milwaukee to learn more about the city task force recently formed to look at diverting certain nonviolent police calls to other entities. And there was a discussion how the city and county might better collaborate to strengthen efforts to respond to individuals facing mental health crises.
HealthKenosha News.com

WisEye Morning Minute: Advanced Practice Nursing Licensure Overhaul

As reported by Wisconsin Health News, Wisconsin nurses on Wednesday advocated for a long-sought change that they say would modernize licensure for advanced practice nurses in the state. The bill drew concern from doctor groups who say the measure is tied to a broader push to remove collaboration requirements. Under current law, advanced practice nurses have to be licensed as registered nurses and can receive a certificate from the Board of Nursing to issue prescription orders. The bill, which is similar to other measures introduced in prior sessions that haven't moved forward, would create a license for advanced practice registered nurses, who would generally be able to prescribe without having to get the additional certification.
Energy IndustryReading Eagle

Letter: Oil and gas industry must reduce methane emissions

The climate disasters of recent weeks are bringing home the need for immediate climate action. President Joe Biden and people across America are demanding this begin. A recent poll showed that more than 70% of Pennsylvania voters support action on climate, including rules that will cut methane pollution from the massive amount of existing oil and gas infrastructure in the state.
Public HealthLa Crosse Tribune

WisEye Morning Minute: DNR and DHS Safe Water For All Announcement

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Health Services hosted an in-person news conference to discuss the launching of the Safe Water For All Campaign focused on the state of water in Wisconsin including PFAS, lead and nitrates and their impacts on public health. In this segment, DNR Secretary Preston Cole addressed how agencies are working with the legislature, executive branch and industries to advance PFAS initiatives. "The light is bright, aside from politics, the light is bright about people wanting to participate in finding out where PFAS is, and more importantly, where it's not," Cole said.
PoliticsLa Crosse Tribune

WisEye Morning Minute: Assembly Override Vote to Block Additional Federal Unemployment Aid

As reported by WisPolitics.com, Assembly Republicans in a 59-37 party line vote during Tuesday's extraordinary session failed to obtain the necessary two-thirds majority of members present to overturn Evers’ veto of a bill that would have ended the $300 per week extra unemployment checks ahead of the existing September end date. The Department of Workforce Development numbers show 56,093 weekly unemployment claims during July 11-17 this year, down from the 215,411 during the same period last year. Evers, after vetoing the bill late last month, issued a statement saying Wisconsin’s unemployment numbers are better than many other states and unemployed Wisconsinites need the extra weekly payments. In this segment, Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) debate the issue.
Montello, WILa Crosse Tribune

WisEye Morning Minute: U.S. Rep. Grothman on Southwest Border

During a listening session in Montello, Wis., U.S. Congressman Glenn Grothman (R-Glenbeulah) addressed current issues facing the Southwest border. Grothman highlighted a significant increase in monthly illegal border crossings from 2020 to May 2021. According to a June 2021 Washington Post article from Nick Miroff, "U.S. authorities intercepted 180,034 migrants along the Mexico border in May, and a growing share have been arriving from nations outside Central America and Mexico, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data published Wednesday showing illegal crossing at a new 20-year high."

Comments / 0

Community Policy