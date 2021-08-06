Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Stranger Things’ Teases Season 4 Return With New Trailer

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s almost time to go back to the Upside Down. After three seasons, Stranger Things still ranks among the most popular shows ever on Netflix. The fourth season has been delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic; the film was just beginning production on Season 4 when the virus began to spread in spring of last year, forcing a halt to the shoot. Production finally resumed in the fall of last year. According to some reports, the show was still shooting more material as of this month. And we’re still waiting for the new episodes.

wobm.com

Comments / 0

92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Harbour
Person
Gaten Matarazzo
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Caleb Mclaughlin
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Finn Wolfhard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Teases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV & Videoscosmicbook.news

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Teaser: All Valley Karate Tournament Promo

Cobra Kai Season 4 premiers this December only on Netflix, watch a new teaser below with the "All Valley Karate Tournament" promo. "It’s not just a tournament, it’s the battle for the soul of the valley. Legends will be born in Cobra Kai Season 4, coming this December to Netflix,' teases the video description.
TV SeriesWinter is Coming

Westworld season 4: Synopsis, cast, trailer and more

Westworld is one of HBO’s most innovative and imaginative series to date. After receiving a fourth season order in June 2020, production on Westworld season 4 finally got underway in June 2021, but don’t expect the show to return any time soon. Westworld season 3 premiered in 2020 and it...
TV SeriesCollider

'Chucky' TV Series Wraps Filming, Reveals Don Mancini

Original Child's Play creator Don Mancini has announced via his official Twitter page that his new show, Chucky, has officially wrapped filming. The series began filming in Toronto, Canada on March 29 and just wrapped today. Chucky will serve as a direct sequel to Mancini's seventh film in the Child's Play franchise, Cult of Chucky, and will consist of eight episodes. Mancini is writing every episode and directing the first. The pilot is set to premiere on October 12 on both SYFY and USA Network.
MoviesMuscatine Journal

Worth Watching: ‘Superstar’ Whitney Houston, Chadwick Boseman in Marvel’s ‘What If …?”, Return to ‘Riverdale,’ Third Time in the ‘Kissing Booth’

ABC’s new Superstar docuseries opens with the late Whitney Houston in the spotlight. Marvel’s animated What If …? series features the late Chadwick Boseman’s final voice performance as T’Challa as you’ve never seen him before. Riverdale returns from a four-month hiatus. Netflix makes hearts flutter with the third and presumably final movie in The Kissing Booth rom-com series.
TV & Videoswhats-on-netflix.com

Enola Holmes 2: Netflix Sequel News & What We Know So Far

Enola Holmes is heading back to Netflix for a sequel with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill returning to their respective roles. What can we expect from Enola Holmes 2 and when will it be on Netflix? Let’s take a look at everything known so far. Directed by Harry Bradbeer...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Watch Michael Keaton, Michael Stuhlbarg, Peter Sarsgaard, Will Poulter, Kaitlyn Dever, and Rosario Dawson in Dopesick trailer

Created by The Handmaid’s Tale’s Danny Strong, and based on Beth Macy’s New York Times best-selling book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America, Hulu have pulled out all the stops for their star-studded Opioid addiction drama Dopesick. Starring Michael Stuhlbarg, Peter Sarsgaard, Will Poulter, Kaitlyn Dever, John Hoogenakker, Rosario Dawson, and directed by Rain Man‘s Barry Levinson, Dopesick looks at how one major pharmaceutical company caused the worst drug epidemic in American history; check out the trailer below…
MoviesSFGate

Rowan Blanchard, Auli'i Cravalho to Star in Hulu's Queer Teen Love Story Produced by Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph

Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho have signed on to lead Hulu’s upcoming queer teen movie from director Sammi Cohen. Blanchard will play Paige, an aspiring artist who’s thrust out of her comfort zone when forced to join the track team captained by her longtime crush, but she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate, ultimately discovering what real love feels like. Cravalho will play AJ, an elusive track star who has always lived in the shadow of her twin sister.
MoviesCollider

Idris Elba to Play Knuckles the Echidna in ‘Sonic 2’ Movie

Idris Elba has shared through his Instagram that he will be playing Knuckles the Echidna in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2. In the post, Elba simply states "Knock, knock…..," with #Knuckles and #SonicMovie 2 hashtags. While the first movie hinted that a sequel would see Tails appearing, it looks...
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

This Is Why Peyton List Left Bunk'd

Peyton List is recognized by many as Emma Ross, the Disney Channel character she portrayed for quite a few years. She originated the role of Emma on the show "Jessie" and continued it by starring on "Bunk'd" along with a few others who did both Disney shows. However, List decided to leave "Bunk'd" before it wrapped its run. How come?
TV ShowsPosted by
92.7 WOBM

8 major movie and TV projects being filmed in New Jersey

Thanks to tax incentives enacted in 2018, to go along with a nice variety of location options, New Jersey is becoming the "go-to place" to shoot movies and television shows, according to Steven Gorelick, executive director of the New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission. This year alone, film and...
CelebritiesPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Halsey Gives Fans a Peek at Baby Ender’s Nursery: PHOTOS

Halsey's baby Ender's nursery is cooler than our apartment!. On Saturday (Aug. 7), the "Without Me" singer shared photos of their first child's decorated room via Instagram. The first photo shows “Ender” spelled out in cursive with different patterns alongside a neon rainbow light. A feather, plate and other creative art pieces also hang on the wall.
CelebritiesPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Are Not Dating (Sorry, Ross and Rachel Fans)

Sadly, Friends fans' dreams have been crushed: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are not dating. Although many fans wanted to see the Ross Geller and Rachel Green actors get together in real life, Schwimmer's team confirmed to Elle UK that the friends and former co-stars are not in a relationship. This follows a recent report from Closer that claimed the two were an item, which sent social media into a frenzy.
MoviesPosted by
defpen

Idris Elba Jons The Cast Of ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’

Idris Elba has subtly announced that he will star as Knuckles in the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog sequel. Elba shared the news via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon and pandemonium ensued. “Knock, knock,” he tweeted as he included a picture of Knuckles’ fist. Elba is a world-renowned star best known for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy