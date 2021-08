As FromSoftware's maiden Souls voyage (unless you want to go back even further and cite the King's Field series as the true beginning), Demon's Souls holds a special place in gaming history and many people's hearts. Rose-tinted glasses aside, though, the game (in this writer's humble opinion) didn't age as well as its successors. The PlayStation 5 remake's graphics are to die for, but it more or less plays like the original—which is fine, but won't be everyone's cup of tea, especially if you played the other Souls games first.