Stranger Things 4 Shares Fresh Teaser And Confirms 2022 Release
Who’s ready to head back to Hawkins? It’s been a few years since the third series of Netflix’s mega-smash sci-fi adventure series Stranger Things dropped, and the long-awaited Season 4 is one of the most hotly-anticipated upcoming events for the streaming service. The bad news? It’s not arriving until some point in 2022 (as yet to be confirmed). The good news? We finally have a teaser, giving our first glimpses at our heroes back in action, with some new faces, and a certain someone back from the dead. Oh, and kids riding bikes on moonlit streets – come on, this is Stranger Things. Check out the Season 4 Sneak Peek video here.www.empireonline.com
