Since 1988, West Belfast, Northern Ireland, has hosted a big summer festival, Feile an Phobail (don’t ask us to pronounce it), and for the second time in the last three years, Michael Conlan, who grew up right down the road from the festival site, was brought in to spice it up. In 2019, Conlan was matched against Argentina’s Diego Alberto Ruiz. Today he drew a more reputable opponent, former IBF 122-pound title-holder TJ Doheny. The match was fought at the catchweight of 124 pounds and billed for the WBA interim featherweight title.