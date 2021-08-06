Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Tug On Your Heart Strings in Netflix’s ‘Vivo’

By Anna Menta
Decider
 6 days ago

If you don’t know what a kinkajou is, don’t worry, Lin-Manuel Miranda has a rap for that in his new animated movie Vivo, which began streaming on Netflix today. While the character that Miranda voices may look like a cute little monkey, a kinkajou is not, technically, a primate. Rather, kinkajous are tropical rainforest mammals more closely related to a raccoon.

decider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Estefan
Person
Kirk Demicco
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Strings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Vivo’: Film Review

Forget Alexander Hamilton. As the new animated musical Vivo makes clear, Lin-Manuel Miranda was born to play a kinkajou. A rainforest mammal also known as a “honey bear” but more closely resembling a monkey, the kinkajou is not exactly cuddly in real life. It’s known to be easily startled and aggressive. But none of that will matter to the small fry who will be demanding stuffed versions of the adorable title character voiced by Miranda in this charming effort, to which he also contributed 11 original songs.
Moviesfangirlish.com

The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Vivo’ Is Here

There’s something comforting about animation. Maybe it’s that it takes us back to our childhood, makes us feel like we are kids again. Maybe it’s just that it reminds us of when things were easy, which we all need these days. Either way, the trailer for Vivo, the upcoming Netflix animated film, sure had me smiling this morning. And hopefully, it can do the same to you.
MoviesPolygon

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a talking, singing kinkajou on a mission

Netflix and Sony Animation’s newest animated film is a musical, magical adventure following a talking kinkajou named Vivo (voiced by none other than Lin-Manuel Miranda), who journeys from Havana to Miami to deliver a love letter (in song form!) from his owner Andrés (Juan De Marcos) to singer Marta (Gloria Estefan).
Theater & DanceBroadway.com

Listen to a New Lin-Manuel Miranda Original Song from Vivo, Performed by Gloria Estefan

Get ready to dance! A new Lin-Manuel Miranda original song from Vivo, Netflix's upcoming movie musical that stars Miranda as a singing kinkajou (that's a tropical rainforest mammal, FYI) on a quest to deliver a love song, has been released ahead of the film's August 6 premiere. The song, "Inside Your Heart," is performed by Gloria Estefan, who lends her voice to the film along with Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos González, Michael Rooker, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer, Leslie David Baker, Katie Lowes and more. Miranda wrote several new songs for the movie musical, including "Keep the Beat” and “My Own Drum (Remix).” Miranda, who is already a Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner, could earn an Oscar and become an EGOT thanks to these songs, In the Heights, and Miranda's upcoming directorial debut Tick, Tick... BOOM!. Check out the teaser for Inside Your Heart" below to learn about the heart of Vivo.
TV & VideosAOL Corp

Adorable 'Vivo' trailer introduces Lin-Manuel Miranda as a music-loving bear

They say music is a universal language, and it connects the most unlikely duo in Netflix's upcoming Vivo. Lin-Manuel Miranda voices the titular rainforest animal, who is best friends with the music-loving human Andrés (Juan de Marcos). When a love from Andrés's past resurfaces (Gloria Estefan), it's up to Vivo and new friend Gabi (Ynairaly Simo) to use the universal languages of music and love to bring them together.
Moviesthatshelf.com

Vivo Review: Another Unqualified Success for Lin-Manual Miranda

If it feels like Lin-Manual Miranda is everywhere these days, that is because he is. That’s meant as an observation, not a judgment of any kind. Given the pandemic has pushed back some releases a year or more, it’s not entirely surprising that Miranda has become ubiquitous. Capitalizing on the award-winning success of Hamilton, he has contributed songs to Moana and brought his pre-Hamilton musical, In the Heights, to the big screen. Now, in a collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation and his In the Heights collaborator, Quiara Alegría Hudes, there’s Vivo — an infectiously enthralling, family-oriented animated musical overflowing with earworm-worthy traditional, Caribbean (Afro-Cuban) songs and modern, hip-inflected ones.
CelebritiesMarietta Daily Journal

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is ‘Mr. Corman,’ Lin-Manuel Miranda Is ‘Vivo,’ Up Close and Personal with Luke Bryan and Val Kilmer, Summer Olympics

If it’s Friday, it must be a busy streaming day. Give an Apple to Mr. Corman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s return to TV as star-writer-director. Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda gives voice to a musical honey bear in Netflix’s animated Vivo. Country music’s Luke Bryan and movie star Val Kilmer get personal in new documentaries. As the Summer Games enter the final weekend, highlights include the gold-medal basketball match between USA and France.
MoviesDeadline

‘Vivo’ Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Gloria Estefan Help Make Delightful Pic Reach Animated Heights

It is turning out to be quite a year for Lin-Manuel Miranda. His Tony-winning In the Heights hit movie screens, his Hamilton has 12 Emmy nominations including one for him, his directorial effort Tick Tick…Boom is about to take off on the fall festival circuit, and he has two animated films including the fall release: Encanto for Disney and the August 6 Netflix release of Sony Pictures Animation’s Vivo, for which he not only wrote all the songs but also voices the title role of the lovable kinkajou. If this delightful Latin-flavored toon was his only project, I still would say this has been a very good year for the prodigious artist.
MoviesEW.com

Vivo review: Lin-Manuel Miranda's rapping kinkajou movie could use a little less rapping kinkajou

Forget pirates. Vivo takes place in the modern Caribbean, all neon waves and pastel clothes, with Cuban beats echoing across the Florida straits all the way to Miami. The musical adventure (streaming Friday on Netflix) stars Lin-Manuel Miranda as the voice of Vivo, a kinkajou who works as the animal half of a street-performing duo. The opening number takes place on the streets of Havana, with a tune that lets Miranda mix his chatter-rap version of Broadway with a generous helping of local musical flavor. Non-animated Havana has lately been the sight of vast anti-government protests. Your mileage for a cheerful cartoon in that setting may vary, and even second graders will find the politics rather hazy.
Moviesheraldsun.com

What to Watch on Friday: We get a new animated film from Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tokyo Olympic Games - The 2020 (2021) Olympic Games are happening through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC -- plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.
TV & Videosnewstalk987.com

‘Vivo’ gets Lin-Manuel Miranda animated again in a sweet if slight adventure

After putting the wind in “Moana‘s” sails with his music and lyrics, Lin-Manuel Miranda brings his stage-honed chops to another animated movie in “Vivo,” a sweet if slight love story built around an inordinately resourceful kinkajou. Premiering on Netflix, Miranda’s songs elevate a small-boned effort — call it cute, without that being pejorative — with an unabashedly romantic streak.
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: An Original Musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vivo Mostly Works as a Lesson in Music and Friendship

In roughly the last year, the world has celebrated the past works of award-winning songwriter and performer Lin-Manuel Miranda with the filmed releases of Hamilton and In the Heights, but for the first time in a while, the world gets to take a look at something new from him with the release of the animated musical Vivo, about a singing kinkajou (described in the press notes as a rainforest “honey bear,” voiced by Miranda), who spends his days in Cuba performing as a musical act with his elderly owner Andrés (Buena Vista Social Club’s Juan de Marcos). One thing should be made clear: Vivo is not a talking/singing animal; we, the audience, hear him talk and sing, but the rest of the world hears him squeak, which weirdly doesn’t seem to hinder his ability to communicate at all.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Vivo review: Lin-Manuel Miranda hits the right notes again

Vivo takes notes from some of the animated Disney movies of yesteryear — like The Lion King, Aristocats, or 101 Dalmations — but with an added sense of heart. Vivo is a kinkajou who can communicate with people through his music. Voiced by Miranda, the little creature raps with its owner Andrés (Juan de Marcos González) through the streets of Havana, giving both the character and the film as a whole an incredible sense of musicality.
Moviessaportareport.com

‘In the Heights’ – a Lin-Manuel Miranda musical full of charm

Okay, as someone more into Wuthering Heights than Washington Heights, I’m hardly the target audience for “In the Heights,” the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s pre-“Hamilton” 2008 Tony-winner. Still, it’s difficult to resist a picture that makes up in energy and charm what it lacks in depth and originality. Set...
MoviesPosted by
DFW Community News

Must Watch Movie on Netflix VIVO

This summer, Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation released the film VIVO. It is an animated musical that follows the adventures of Vivo, a musically gifted kinkajou (a rainforest “honey bear”) as he journeys to deliver a song to his cherished owner’s long-lost love. Netflix VIVO is a Must Watch Movie.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Vivo’ Director Kirk DeMicco Details Making Lin-Manuel Miranda Animated Musical In ‘Behind The Screen’ Episode

Director Kirk DeMicco discusses new animated musical Vivo, featuring original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen series. Vivo will be released Aug 6 on Netflix. Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the movie follow Vivo, a kinkajou voiced by Miranda, who plays music in a lively Havana square with his beloved owner Andrés, voiced by Juan de Marcos González. But when tragedy strikes, Vivo realizes he must find his way to Miami to deliver a love song from Andres to the famous singer Marta Sandoval, voiced by Gloria Estefan. DeMicco co-wrote the screenplay with Quiara...

Comments / 0

Community Policy