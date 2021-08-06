Rachel Bilson reveals she was asked to be on 'The Hills' revival before Mischa Barton

Heidi Montag said Lauren Conrad ‘didn’t make it like she should have’ after the success of ‘The Hills’ and beyond, in a teaser for an upcoming podcast interview. Heidi Montag, 34, is raising eyebrows with a teaser clip for her upcoming appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, which will be released at midnight on Aug. 11. The Hills star revealed some opinions about the level of success her former co-stars, including ex-friend Lauren Conrad, 35, and Kristin Cavallari, 34, have achieved in the clip, and shockingly shaded the former by saying she’s not where she should be. “Kristin lets be honest, is the more successful,” she said after opening a bottle of champagne in the teaser, which was posted to Instagram on Aug. 10. “Lauren didn’t make it like she should have.”