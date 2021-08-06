Cancel
Rachel Bilson reveals she was asked to be on 'The Hills' revival before Mischa Barton

By Jessica Napoli
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Bilson revealed she was offered a spot on "The Hills" revival but declined to be part of the cast leaving room for her old "The O.C." co-star Mischa Barton to join. The 39-year-old actress was discussing the series on her podcast. "I was actually asked to be on ‘The...

