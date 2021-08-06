‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer: It’s Time to Return to the Upside Down
It’s been over two long years since audiences last had any Stranger Things episodes to geek over. Well, the wait is (almost) over as Netflix has dropped a brief but tantalizing trailer of the smash-hit series for fans who are voracious for any new footage whatsoever. Yes, Stranger Things season 4 is finally getting closer to becoming a reality and you can check out the sneak peek for yourself below.www.slashfilm.com
