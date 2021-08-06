Cancel
Stranger Things 4 will premiere in 2022

By Richard Lawler
The Verge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic-delayed return of Netflix’s flagship nostalgia series Stranger Things has a release window: 2022. A brief teaser (stick around for a few new frames near the end) promises that “it” is almost here. While today’s news fulfills director Shawn Levy’s promise from the Free Guy press tour that we would know more about Stranger Things before that video game movie is released, it doesn’t go far into spoiler territory but wait, who is that holding the flamethrower?

