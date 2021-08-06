Stranger Things 4 will premiere in 2022

Netflix’s studio where Stranger Things gets filmed had a fire situation today. Newsweek reports that the Albuquerque, New Mexico site had to battle the blaze. Thankfully, the Albuquerque Fire Rescue department was on hand to help contain the situation. Luckily no one was harmed in the fire and that’s a great thing to hear after such a scary episode. Also of note to any Stranger Things fans out there, it was an old building that was gutted rather than the sets. There was a ladder truck on-scene trying to snuff out the flames and by the time the sun came up in the Southwest, the situation was handled. In addition to the social media presence from the publication, the Fire Rescue members shared images of them trying to contain the fire.