Weekend storms for some in Central Virginia before summer pattern returns

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After a dry Friday evening, clouds build and rain chances increase along Southside as early as 7 a.m., with slow-moving downpours possible. Keep an eye out for high water on the roads in locations that see downpours. Morning showers could make their way to Central Virginia but that is not a guarantee. If you have outdoor plans, you should check the ABC13 weather app live and future radar before you go.