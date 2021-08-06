This Ducati Electric Concept Bike by Italdesign is literally what every biker would dream of
If you are a true motorcycle enthusiast, you’ll remember the stunning Ducati 860 GT from the 1970s. Designed by Italdesign co-founder Giorgetto Giugiaro, the naked motorcycle’s design was revolutionary and ahead of its time. In fact, its design was so radical that the motorcycle wasn’t well-received by Ducati customers, forcing the Italian brand to alter its looks. However, the Ducati 860 GT has become a legend over the years, and Italdesign is paying tribute to the classic Ducati by a modern rendition of Giorgetto Giugiaro’s creation. Meet the Ducati 860-E, a gorgeous concept bike with jaw-dropping retro-modern aesthetics and an all-electric powertrain.luxurylaunches.com
