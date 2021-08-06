How To Have Your Best Camping Trip Yet, From the Food to the Drinks to the Gear

We’re all looking to pack our bags and get out of town these days, but maybe not exactly ready to jet off internationally. Setting up camp in a nearby state or national park is one of the best ways to combat that wanderlust. For those who are new to camping (or just haven’t been since they were kids), allow us to give you a refresher. Camping as a grown-up is way more fun, especially because you can bring adult beverages along. So pack a tent, mix up your favorite Ocean Spray® cocktail in a thermos, and check out our guide on how to pull off a successful trip.