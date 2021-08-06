The most popular phrase we’ve heard recently is a cryptocurrency, and central banks are concerned about how digital currencies may influence their country's economies. Mr.T. Rabi Sankar, the RBI’s Deputy Governor, in the recent webinar spoke on the grounds for establishing a digital rupee and the potential systemic dangers that such a currency may bring. Several Central banks, notably the United States, the European Union, and China, have been working diligently in recent years to issue their own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The Bahamas introduced the world’s debut CBDC in October 2020. Digital currencies are gaining popularity by the day, and nations such as Ecuador, Tunisia, Senegal, Sweden, Estonia, China, Russia, Japan, Venezuela, and Israel have introduced or planning to introduce digital currencies. The central bank of china also tested their digital yuan- the programmable money, Beijing has introduced expiration dates to spend it quickly.