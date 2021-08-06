Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Central Bank Digital Currency

By STAMPEDE CAPITAL RESEARCH
investing.com
 5 days ago

The most popular phrase we’ve heard recently is a cryptocurrency, and central banks are concerned about how digital currencies may influence their country's economies. Mr.T. Rabi Sankar, the RBI’s Deputy Governor, in the recent webinar spoke on the grounds for establishing a digital rupee and the potential systemic dangers that such a currency may bring. Several Central banks, notably the United States, the European Union, and China, have been working diligently in recent years to issue their own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The Bahamas introduced the world’s debut CBDC in October 2020. Digital currencies are gaining popularity by the day, and nations such as Ecuador, Tunisia, Senegal, Sweden, Estonia, China, Russia, Japan, Venezuela, and Israel have introduced or planning to introduce digital currencies. The central bank of china also tested their digital yuan- the programmable money, Beijing has introduced expiration dates to spend it quickly.

in.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Currencies#Cryptocurrency#Rbi#The European Union#Cbdc#Fiat#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
World Bank
Country
China
Related
Economyprimenewsghana.com

BoG partners Giesecke+Devrient to pilot digital currency in Ghana

The Bank of Ghana has joined forces with Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) to pilot a general-purpose Central Bank Digital Currency (retail CBDC) in Ghana. G+D is providing the technology and developing the solution adapted to Ghana’s requirements, which will be tested in a trial phase with banks, payment service providers, merchants, consumers, and other relevant stakeholders.
Marketscryptonews.com

Poland Should Either Join Eurozone Or Issue Own CBDC - Stock Exchange CEO

To maintain Poland’s capacity to freely conduct its monetary policy, the country’s authorities will need to make a choice: join the eurozone, or launch a national central bank digital currency (CBDC), according to Marek Dietl, CEO of the state-controlled Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE). The National Bank of Poland (NBP) may...
ChinaPosted by
TIME

How China’s Digital Currency Could Challenge the Almighty Dollar

Every morning, Mei Yi waves goodbye to his wife and 3-year-old son and sets off for his finance job in central Beijing, riding into town by public bike share. Like most urban Chinese, the 37-year-old has long abandoned cash and instead pays for his commute—and a lunchtime bite from a convenience store in his office building—with a flash of a QR code on his smartphone screen.
EconomyGreenBiz

Central banks can prevent the next climate-sparked financial crisis

In 2008, as big banks began failing across Wall Street and the housing and stock markets crashed, the nation saw how crucial financial regulation is for economic stability — and how quickly the consequences can cascade through the economy when regulators are asleep at the wheel. Today, there’s another looming...
Congress & CourtsFairfield Sun Times

Congress Should Keep the Fed Out of the Digital Currency Space

The Fed is America’s central bank, paramount financial-system regulator, and a payments operator. It’s studying and socializing developing a general-purpose central bank digital currency (CBDC). As a general proposition the Fed and government shouldn’t undertake payment activities unless there’s a significant problem that the private sector is unable to adequately address. There is, however, no compelling need a Fed CBDC would address. And, if there’s demand, private-sector banks and payment systems are more than capable of providing digital dollars.
Chinainvesting.com

China central bank to keep monetary policy 'flexible and appropriate'

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's central bank said on Monday it would keep monetary policy flexible and appropriate to maintain stability as the pandemic persists and domestic economic recovery is uneven. In its second-quarter monetary policy implementation report, the People's Bank of China said it would keep liquidity reasonably ample and step...
Marketscryptoslate.com

TomiEx: CBDC’s would eventually lose competition to global stablecoins

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers are encouraged to conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Central bank digital currencies, or CBDC’s, are unlikely to significantly solve the problem of facilitating international cross-border online services, unless central banks put heavy regulations on global stablecoins like Diem.
Marketsthehighlandsun.com

Crypto Company Circle Seeks To Become Global Digital Currency Bank

The company behind the increasingly popular USDC stablecoin dreams big. Circle wants to leverage its know-how and good reputation to become “a global digital currency bank.” That means it’s also looking into becoming a digital currency bank in the US. Their plan’s announcement focused on that region of the planet, but the wording makes it clear that they’re ultimately looking for worldwide domination.
Businessbitcoin.com

Central Bank of Venezuela Announces 'Digital Bolivar' Redenomination Plan

The Central Bank of Venezuela announced the new redenomination plan for its fiat currency called “Digital Bolivar.” This new proposal seeks to simplify transactions by slashing six zeroes from the current value of the currency. While it is called digital, it has nothing to do with the proposal of a new central bank digital currency (CBDC), but it claims to have the development of a digital economy in the country as its objective.
Businesscoingeek.com

Voyager Digital acquires digital currency payments firm Coinify for $84M

Digital currency investment platform Voyager Digital (CSE: VYGR|OTCQB: VYGVF|FRA: UCD2) has acquired digital assets payments platform Coinify. The publicly traded firm wants to make it easier and cheaper for its clients to make payments in digital assets with the $84 million purchase. Coinify will retain its brand and employees but will now be integrated into Voyager Digital’s investment platform.
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

Lawmakers call for vigilance as China advances digital currency

A bipartisan group in Congress says China’s impending rollout of its digital currency could challenge the U.S. dollar’s global dominance and pose a threat to national security. With the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) stated goal of fielding the digital renminbi by the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China is...
WorldCoinDesk

Brazilian Central Bank Projects ‘Significant Migration’ to Digital Payments

“We understand that the use of CBDC will occur in situations where it is able to bring greater efficiency and transparency to transactions, whether from the retail perspective or its use by agents that make up the financial and payments industry,” said Mello, director of the financial system organization and resolution division at BCB.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

IMF intends to 'ramp up' digital currency monitoring

The International Monetary Fund, or IMF, plans to “step up” its monitoring of digital currencies, according to a report by Reuters. This intent, as published in an IMF paper Thursday, details how the fund plans to “manage this far-reaching and complex transition” toward a digitized economy. “Rapid technological innovation is...
Marketscoingeek.com

Huobi to dissolve digital currency exchange in China

Digital currency exchange Huobi is to dissolve its Chinese subsidiary, originally set up to house the exchange in China, after moving its business from the country several years ago. The move sees Huobi join fellow digital currency exchange OKEx in closing down its Chinese arm, following the People’s Bank of...
Worldbitcoin.com

Digital Euro to Handle ‘Almost Unlimited’ Payments, Estonian Central Bank Says After Test

A blockchain-based digital euro would be highly scalable allowing it to process an almost unlimited number of payments, the central bank of Estonia has concluded following a recent experiment. Central banks from several euro area countries and the ECB participated in the test, which also professed to show the digital currency’s carbon footprint would be smaller than that of card payments.
Africabitcoin.com

Report: Nigeria's Digital Currency to Be Designated 'Critical National Infrastructure'

According to a report, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is planning to have its proposed digital currency designated “critical national infrastructure” in order to protect it from operational and cyber-security risks. In addition, the CBN will also apply regulatory and compliance mechanisms to prevent what it calls “disruptive competition for electronic money.”
Chinainvesting.com

China signals crackdown on privacy, data, anti-trust to go on

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will draft new laws on national security, technology innovation, monopolies and education, as well as in areas involving foreigners, the national leadership said in a document published late on Wednesday. The announcement signals that a crackdown on industry with regard to privacy, data management, antitrust, and other...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold up Most in 2 Weeks as ‘Flash Crash’ Slips into Distant Memory

Investing.com - Gold prices gained their most in two weeks, with the ominous “flash crash” that greeted the yellow metal at the start of the week slipping into distant memory amid steady progress made by longs over the past 48 hours to recapturing mid-$1,800 levels. Gold’s front-month gold on New...
Marketsinvesting.com

Digital insurer Metromile follows through with $1M Bitcoin purchase

San Francisco-based technology firm Metromile has used 10% of the funds it previously said would be allocated towards crypto to buy Bitcoin (BTC). According to Tuesday's filing from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, Metromile reported that it had purchased $1 million in Bitcoin in June. However, the firm recorded a loss of $100,000 in the original crypto buy, holding roughly $900,000 in Bitcoin as of June 30, or 25.6 BTC at the time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy