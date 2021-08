Ackles has a deep resonance to his voice which is perfect for the caped crusader. Warner Bros. Animation has a long history of teaming up with DC Comics to create feature films that bring your favorite comic books to life. This past June they continued that tradition with Batman: Long Halloween Part I and this week they are releasing on Blu-ray Batman: Long Halloween Part II to conclude the saga that was originally made up of thirteen graphic novels. As I mentioned in my review of Part I, these two movies have a different feel from the animation to the plot. While Part II picks up where part one leaves off, the plot isn't as engaging which makes the 81-minute cartoon seem longer than it actually is.