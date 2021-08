A brand-new poster and magazine cover for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings featuring Simu Liu and the upcoming Marvel Studios film’s cast hits the internet. The marketing for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings appears to be ramping up as we get closer to the film’s release date in September. Earlier this week, we got a new trailer and a featurette, but Marvel Studios isn’t stopping there. First up, we got the official poster that was released, which teases the film’s epic scale. Simu Liu is front and center of the poster, but we also get to see the Abomination, the other stars, and the various locations in the upcoming Marvel film: