Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soda Springs, ID

81-year-old Woman Survives Night in Caribou County Backcountry

By Benito Baeza
Posted by 
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-An 81-year-old woman who got separated from her family while picking huckleberries Wednesday and spent the night alone was found safe the next day by a helicopter pilot in eastern Idaho. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, Janet Anderson was reported missing by her family after they had gotten separated in an area 17 miles south of Soda Springs.

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caribou County, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Soda Springs, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
County
Caribou County, ID
Local
Idaho Government
City
Soda Springs, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backcountry#Rescue Team#Klix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Riggins, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Truck Crashes into Salmon River Near Riggins

RIGGINS, Idaho (KLIX)-No one was hurt when a semi-truck crashed into the Salmon River Tuesday afternoon near Riggins spilling fuel and oil into the water. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the truck was not injured in the crash on U.S. Highway 95 north of Riggins at a little after 4 p.m. The sheriff's office said it happened on a blind corner of the highway. Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Investigation Ongoing Into Twin Falls County Service Disruption

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)- TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County has informed federal investigators and is working with specialists to determine the source of a disruption in their internet and phone systems. The Twin Falls County Commission said in a brief update late Monday that federal law enforcement had been notified while the county is working with third-party forensic specialists to "evaluate the nature and scope of this event."
Bear Lake County, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Rigby Man Killed after Being Pinned by ATV Against Rock

PARIS, Idaho (KLIX)-Bear Lake County authorities say a 77-year-old man was killed when his ATV went off a forest road and pinned him against a rock Friday evening. According to the Bear Lake County Sheriff's office, the man from Rigby, who was not identified, had been riding an ATV in North Canyon the evening of August 6, when his family reported him missing after not returning to camp. Family members located the man and ATV down an embankment and reported it to authorities.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Truck Overturns Near Malta, Driver Flown to Pocatello

MALTA, Idaho (KLIX)-An Oregon truck driver was flown to an eastern Idaho hospital when his semi-truck overturned on Interstate 84 south of Malta Sunday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, Nikolay Filipyev, 50, of Portland was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello a little after 12 p.m. He was driving a newer Volvo semi-truck west on I-84 when he went off the road around a curve as he came down Sweetzer Summit; the truck went through a fence then hit the hillside were it overturned. The crash was about 20 miles southeast of the community of Malta.
Aberdeen, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

One Killed in Two-vehicle Crash Near Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Idaho (KLIX)-A two-vehicle crash Monday morning near Aberdeen killed a 26-year-old man and sent two people to the hospital. Jose Risendez-Rincon, of Mexico, was killed when he crossed the centerline in his mid-80s Nissan pickup and struck a newer Ford F-150 on Idaho Highway 39 at around 6:17 a.m., according to Idaho State Police.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

DANGER ALERT: Is This Poison Ivy on the Idaho Trail in Box Canyon?

I'm not a mountain-man or a botanist. You could show me a line of leaves and I'd be able to identify a maple leaf, and that's probably it. On a recent hike down to Box Canyon we were told to watch out for Poison Ivy. I looked up pictures of the plant before our hike and then when we got down there, everything looked the same to me. So I took pictures and am hoping that you can help identify if any of these plants are dangerous.
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls County Services Down Due to Internet Disruption

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County government services are experiencing a disruption due to an internet outage. Twin Falls County announced Sunday it was experiencing technical difficulties with the internet services resulting in data and communication systems being down. It appears most if not all county services are impacted by the outage, many of the office phone lines may not work. County Commission Chairman Jack Johnson said most walk-in services are available with some exceptions, the County Clerk cannot issue a marriage license at this time. The driver's license and motor vehicle is still open and able to help people, however their phone line may not be working. Johnson said the courts are running with limited services and anyone who had a court date set for today should talk to their legal council. He also said emergency services are not impacted by the internet outage, however any business with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office may be limited or unavailable. No word on when the system may be fixed.
Posted by
98.3 The Snake

Motorcycle Crash Claims Nampa Man on Idaho 75

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A Nampa man died from his injures in a motorcycle crash in the Sawtooth Valley Tuesday afternoon. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, 51-year-old Todd Fowler was riding a 2002 Honda motorcycle at around 7:32 p.m. when he lost control on a turn near the Smiley Creek Store, went off the pavement and crashed in the sagebrush.
Posted by
98.3 The Snake

UPDATE: Crews Work to Contain Fire Near Hailey

UPDATE (7/6, 10am): The Blaine County Sheriff's Office has lowered the pre-evacuation alert level down to Level 1 notification for those living in the Old Cutter and Quigley Road area; Level 1 means people should be aware of the possible danger and watch for information regarding evacuations. Those living in the Deerfield and Lower Cutters area are no longer under pre-evacuation notice.
Blackfoot, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Shooting Investigation Ongoing in Blackfoot, Deputy Injured

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities are investigating a shooting earlier this morning in Blackfoot that injured a sheriff's deputy and locked down area schools. According to the Blackfoot Police Department the incident happened at around 8 a.m. in a Blackfoot neighborhood. In updated information, the Blackfoot Police Department said one male suspect was in custody and another suspect was dead. A third female suspect was being searched for.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Alleged Child Murderer Chad Daybell Could Get the Death Penalty in Idaho

It wasn't hard to see this coming if you've been following all the news coverage and TV specials covering the disappearance and deaths of two young Idaho kids. Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow were first reported as missing in September of 2019, not long after their mother, Lori Vallow, had married Chad Daybell. The bodies of the two children were later found buried on property owned by Chad Daybell in Idaho. Now, prosecutors have announced that they plan to seek the death penalty for Daybell.

Comments / 0

Community Policy