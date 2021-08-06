Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The 10 Best Movies Based On Books You Read In English Class

By Claire Epting
Posted by 
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While everyone has a different taste in books, there are certain works that are undeniable classics. At least that’s what our high school English teachers tell us. And there’s a good chance you’ve read all those “undeniable classics” in the context of an English class at some point in your life. (Possibly aloud while your friend laughed at your iambic pentameter.)

katsfm.com

Comments / 0

94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Literature#The Movies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Books & LiteraturePopSugar

14 Twisty Mystery and Thriller Books You Have to Read This August

Whether you're planning to read on the beach or stay cool inside, this August is chock-full of captivating mysteries and thrillers that will keep you guessing until the final page. This month's selection of must reads include books from debut authors and tried and true favorites alike. From Megan Collins's tale of what happens when murder visits a true-crime-obsessed family to Zoje Stage's story of a nightmarish journey through the Grand Canyon, these novels are packed with all the twists, suspense, and unforgettable characters you could possibly ask for. But just in case you manage to read through all 14 of these thrillers and mysteries in August, don't forget to check out July's list, too.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

The 9 Best Read-Aloud Books About Starting School

ThriftBooks. Shop over 13 million new and used books and save big. Back to School sounds great until you realize the cost. This back to school, shop Thrift Books.com and save big! ThriftBooks.com has over 13 million new and used books, so whether you're looking for reference books, children's books, college-level textbooks, or books for the entire family, ThriftBooks has it all. Join ReadingRewards loyalty program (it’s free to join!) and each purchase earns points for free book rewards. Who doesn’t love free books? This back to school, be book smart and shop smart at ThriftBooks.com.
Books & Literaturebluzz.org

Reddit ask What's THE Best Book You Have Ever Read??

I know this is from reddit but I thought this could be a fun post, so reddit user Jayshozie asked "(what's)THE Best Book You Have Ever Read" and it got over 1,400 comments, I picked some at random but if you wanna read the full thread you can click on the source.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: World Witches Take Off! “Miyafuji, Are You Making a Movie?”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Barkhorn forces Yoshika and Erika to help her make propaganda for the army. Well, while we wait for any sign of a fourth main Strike Witches season, we don’t have to wait long for more Strike Witches content, and as this blog’s foremost Strike Witches expert (also known as “resume poison”), it’s up to me to cover it. This is “World Witches Take Off!”, a kind of sequel season to “501st Joint Fighter Wing Take Off!” from 2019. Like that series, this is a season of fifteen minute shorts which ramp up the comedy for little slice of life skits here and there, and with its more cartoony art style and way less animated scenes, it would not surprise me to find out if this was adapted directly from a manga. The upside of these being half the length of the main series is that there’s less to go into detail about, but because they’re comedy stories, there isn’t a plot or any character development for me to pick apart. So, much like many popular anime, we have the comedy shorts that smoosh the characterization down to a few small traits that will drive much of the supposed comedy. Guess we’ll be at this for the next few months. Whoopee.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

QUIZ: The Books You Should Read for Women in Translation Month!

August is one of my favorite months of the year. Not because of the humidity here in Chicago, or the impending approach of fall. No, it’s one of my favorite months because it’s Women in Translation Month, AKA #WITMonth, a full month dedicated to supporting women authors writing in non-English languages as well as women translators doing the work to bring them to our waiting hands.
Books & Literaturewiltonbulletin.com

The Best Movies, TV, Books and Music for August

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise. Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo are behind this comedy that follows four indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma as they “steal, rob, and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious, and faraway land of California.” (8/9, FX on Hulu)
Books & LiteratureApartment Therapy

If You Only Read One Book in August, Make it This One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. By the time August rolls around, you’ve eaten peach pies and popsicles, RSVP’d to barbecues, and watched several summer blockbusters. While those who don’t mind the hot weather continue to hit the beach, you might be at the point where you’re tired and want to chill out in the A/C to escape the summer heat. Good news: August is filled with many books that can keep you company.
Books & LiteraturePopSugar

The 55 Best Books You'll Absolutely Lose Yourself in This August

There's a virtual avalanche of absolute must-read new releases coming your way this August, so start making room on your TBR shelf now. From new titles from acclaimed authors like Helen Hoang, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, and Stephen Graham Jones to a slew of highly anticipated debuts, the best books of August are thought provoking, terrifying, emotional, and yes, hilarious. Whether you're looking for a rom-com that will leave you grinning or a thriller that will have you reading past your bedtime, the 55 books on this list have you covered. Just don't be surprised if you end up wanting to read them all.
Books & LiteratureGrazia

28 Of The Best Summer Reads 2021 To Help You Escape

Whatever your ‘summer holiday 2021’ looks like this year, you’re going to need a summer holiday read. Because with the weather and... the world... looking the way it is, you're going to need some books to read this summer that will transport and grip you. At least your head can escape if your body can't so much.
MoviesPopculture

10 Best Horror Movies You Need to Stream Right Now

A good horror movie can sometimes be hard to find when you're in the mood for some scares. Luckily, however, there are tones of great fight-filled flicks available on several different streaming services right now. From classics like Poltergeist — currently available on HBO Max — to big-budget projects like Netflix's Army of the Dead, there really is something for every kind of horror fan.
Union Springs, ALunionspringsherald.com

Read a book and relax

Monday, August 9, 2021, is National Book Lovers Day. This unofficial holiday is observed to encourage bibliophiles (a person who has a great appreciation for or collects books) to celebrate reading and literature. This holiday is meant to encourage you to find your favorite book, curl up on the couch,...
Troy, TXforthoodsentinel.com

Books to get you into reading

If retellings are your thing, “Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller needs to be your next read. We’ve all heard the story of Helen of Troy along with tales of the mighty Achilles, told to be a son of a god. Fewer of us have perhaps read Homer’s The Iliad (Cliff Notes don’t count). This book accomplishes the task of bringing these classic, tragic stories to life whilst injecting them with no shortage of raw emotion. The characters become more than just myth, they feel alive, and it is extremely easy to connect with both Patroclus and Achilles himself (the main characters). You will find yourself transported to the Greek Heroic Age in the midst of a battle. By the end of the novel, if you are anything like me, you will shed a tear or two so be forewarned.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

10 best books to read this summer: From psychological thrillers to crime novels

After the trials and tribulations of the past 18 months, the summer holidays can’t come a moment too soon. August is the perfect month to relax in the sun (we’re keeping our fingers firmly crossed) and put your feet up with a good read.So whether you’re planning a staycation or venturing further away from home, here are 10 of this summer’s most riveting novels.From psychological thrillers that will keep you on your toes to thought-provoking fiction that will give you something to discuss at the dinner table, there’s something here for everyone.When it came to making our choices our...
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

One book you MUST not miss out on reading!

I have been out of touch with my reading habit (or maybe all good habits in general, courtesy: pathetic work-life balance) for as long as I can remember. I slipped from being a person who read a book a week to not being able to finish a book, and trust me, it hurts to become aware of that.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

These are the best short stories to read around a campfire.

Little-known fact: today, August 10, is National S’mores Day! Oh, how I miss sitting around the campfire. There is no better place for sharing a well-told story. If you’re out in the woods (and still somehow reading this?), please enjoy a s’more (or, like, seven) on my behalf and take turns passing around these tiny tales of terror. If you’re similarly small-apartment-bound, join me and the Jet-Puffed in hunkering down with these stories, bent over the stove, trying not to burn the place down.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

New Releases Tuesday: The Books Out This Week You Need to Read!

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for a new batch of book releases! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, though, so stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books, including our YouTube channel, where we talk about each of these. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy