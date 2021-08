July 29, 2021 - Rebecca Schulkowski, who currently serves as the director of operations for Mease Countryside and Mease Dunedin hospitals in Pinellas County, was named president of BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel. The Wesley Chapel campus is under construction and will open in 2023. Schulkowski has been closely involved in the construction of the new campus. She also played a major part in construction projects at the Mease hospitals and at St. Anthony's Hospital, where she previously served as an exec. Although the hospital will not be open for several years, she starts her new role on Aug. 22. A search for a new Director of Operations for the Mease hospitals will begin immediately.