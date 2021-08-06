Cancel
Cleveland Heights, OH

'The Haunted House Restaurant' lures Kenny inside

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 6 days ago

It's one of the most talked about restaurant openings in Northeast Ohio in years. The Haunted House Restaurant opened last month in Cleveland Heights and diners are flocking to the thematic hot spot to check out the menu and ambiance. Owners say the only thing scary about the place is 'how good the food is'. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton visited the creative culinary destination gives us an inside look at the decor and menu. https://thehauntedhouserestaurant.com/

