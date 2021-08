Tekashi 6ix9ine has, unfortunately, been back in the fold, thanks to his three-hour-long conversation with Akademiks and Wack 100. He and Wack hashed out their differences (kinda) as they discussed everything from 6ix9ine's decision to testify, his dealings with the gang life, Sara Molina, and his issues with practically every other rapper in the industry. In fact, 6ix9ine used the opportunity to try and finalize a boxing match against Durk who doesn't seem entirely interested in the idea.