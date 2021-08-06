Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Tucson Advertising Federation Educational Foundation has announced that Patty Ruiz, general sales manager for Bustos Media, will receive the 2021 Silver Medal Award. It is a nationally recognized award honoring individuals who have made outstanding contributions to advertising and have been active in furthering the industry’s standards, creative excellence, and responsibility in areas of social concern. Over the course of her career in Tucson media sales, Ruiz has had a profound influence in the promotion of the Tucson community by strategically combining media sales opportunities with major events to help and promote various non-profits and the community at large. Ruiz’ many awards over the years include the American Advertising Federation -Tucson Warren F. Olsen Award for Sales & Community Service, the LULAC FBI Community Service Award for Outstanding Dedication To The Hispanic Community and the Valle Del Sol “Profiles of Success Leadership” in Phoenix. In 1983, Ruiz was recognized by AAFT with the “Advertising Professional of the Year” and was one of 13 original members inducted into the AAFT Hall of Fame in 1986.

