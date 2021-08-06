Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ is a Mixed Bag of Mayhem [Review]

By Jordan Ruimy
worldofreel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2016’s “Suicide Squad” was an astronomical failure. A meandering, safe and unlikable foray into DCEU anti-heroism. However, did we really need a reboot? Probably not, but ardent superhero geeks begged for it. Although based on the same source material as the former, “The Suicide Squad,” emphasis on “the,” is meant...

www.worldofreel.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Daniela Melchior
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
Person
David Dastmalchian
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
David Ayer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Mayhem#The Suicide Squad#Suicide Squad#Dceu#Macgruber#Corto Maltese#Polka Dot Man#Guardians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesdailydead.com

Review: James Gunn’s THE SUICIDE SQUAD is a Hilarious and Heartfelt DC/Troma Mash-Up

If I’m being perfectly honest, because of James Gunn’s involvement alone, I already knew I was going to enjoy The Suicide Squad. Sure, some might assume that would be due to Gunn’s ongoing involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that’s probably true to a degree. But for me, it was more based on how much I adore his oft-overlooked superhero movie Super that came out in 2011 and how it effortlessly stole my comics-loving heart with its ragtag story about a very non-heroic guy becoming the hero in unexpected ways. Because for me, the things that I love about many of the Suicide Squad characters and their dynamics within the DC universe in general feel very connected to what Gunn was doing nearly a decade ago with Super. So, it was awesome to see some of the themes he explored back then fully realized in The Suicide Squad more than a decade later, with Gunn really doing his damnedest to celebrate all the wonderfully quirky and offbeat DC characters like only he can.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Suicide Squad, review: a chaotic and bloody madness in the purest James Gunn style

The lights go out and Johnny Clash’s country music fills the room with the sounds of Folsom Prison Blues. The Warner Bros and DC logos give way to a shot in which we can see Savant in the Belle Reve prison. Play with a rubber ball in a courtyard surrounded by four walls; the ball bounces violently. Then a little bird appears on the screen. The criminal, with his white hair blowing in the wind, throws it again and it soon turns red. The bloodstain is an appetizer of everything that will follow. The Suicide Squad is confirmed as a real madness, an action movie full of humor which brings out James Gunn’s extraordinary skills as a director and screenwriter.
MoviesDerrick

Movie review: Director James Gunn takes 'Suicide Squad' on maniacal romp

When it comes to the Suicide Squad, perhaps, two wrongs do make a right. After David Ayer’s much lambasted (and yet, Oscar-winning) “Suicide Squad” bowed to critical disdain in 2016, it seemed the gleefully chaotic crew of DC Comics anti-heroes were done for. Then, lauded “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn was fired from “Guardians 3” by Disney after a rash of unsavory tweets were turned up, and DC/Warner Bros. snapped him up to direct the “Suicide Squad” sequel, “The Suicide Squad.” Though Gunn has since been reinstated on “Guardians,” his turn with the bad kids of comics feels like the writer/director has been unleashed in the best way. It’s also a return to his roots, as Gunn came up in the world of splatter-fest genre imprint Troma Entertainment, under the tutelage of Lloyd Kaufman. The result is a movie that’s a blood-smeared maniacal grin: funny, gory, blackly humorous, and all James Gunn.
MoviesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

The Suicide Squad review: James Gunn's do-over is goofier and bloodier than the original

The first rule of The Suicide Squad is: Do not talk about Suicide Squad. James Gunn's slick, hectic follow-up to the lucrative but widely maligned 2016 original — it made nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars, though no one seemed to walk away happy — is billed not as a sequel or a reboot but a sort of full amnesiac do-over. Instead of acknowledging its almost identically titled predecessor, the new installment simply sheds all memory of it, like a bad Tinder date or a vestigial tail — even as it retains the mythology, most of the characters, and the general pandemonium of its original premise.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE SUICIDE SQUAD Review: James Gunn's Magnum Opus Is A Beautiful, Blood-Soaked Blast

When James Gunn claimed that Warner Bros. had basically given him free rein to go off and make The Suicide Squad exactly as he saw fit with zero restrictions or parameters, most of us took it with a pinch of salt. After all, this was the same studio that had gained a reputation for micromanaging its filmmakers and insisting on tonal and narrative changes which completely altered the final product.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

The Suicide Squad Review: Gunn Stuck on Auto-Fire

We live in a society…where Warner Bros. can spend hundreds of millions to let James Gunn remake Troma’s War with DC Comics characters. Lloyd Kaufman’s low-budget production company, from which Gunn initially emerged as a screenwriter, similarly set down a team of lead characters on an island beach where dastardly experiments may be afoot. And then proceeded to unleash bloody carnage upon them. To say more might be spoiling, but there are other similarities. Presumably the only folks who will recognize the commonalities will react more with amusement than annoyance, while non-Troma viewers need not care.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Suicide Squad’: James Gunn Inspires The DC Universe With Gnarly Irreverence, Superhero Subversion & A Big Beating Heart [Review]

How do you make a superhero film for a multi-billion-dollar corporation feel like a personal endeavor? (please refrain from laughing at least until the very end) For filmmaker James Gunn that’s leaning into the two, sometimes contradictory elements of your personality, excavating the tension from that juxtaposition and letting it all bleed into your story. Gunn’s two sides—the vulgar and the empathetic—are perhaps best evinced in the 2018 Twitter scandal that saw the director fired from Marvel’s “Guardians Of The Galaxy” franchise (and then rehired a year later): a crass, disgusting pedophile joke from years ago (exploited on social media for political gain), and the inclusive, compassionate person Gunn had become on Twitter, mature and wise enough to accept the fate of his then-firing. That’s the mix Gunn brings to “The Suicide Squad,” a movie that is irreverent, comically revolting and gnarly like his early Troma days, but it’s also full of a soaring, beating heart that is surprisingly moving in its tribute to the forgotten, the marginalized and the expendable lowlifes of the world.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Suicide Squad: Why does Harley Quinn see flowers when she fights?

The Suicide Squad gave us great scenes of Harley Quinn. But some fans wonder, why did the character see flowers when he was fighting?. After so much waiting, The Suicide Squad finally reached theaters around the world and on the HBO Max platform. James Gunn’s version presents us with a very bloody, violent, funny and bizarre story. Undoubtedly, a film that is very far from the creation of David Ayer, which did not receive much praise. Still, both films have something in common: Harley Quinn.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Suicide Squad’ Review: James Gunn Delivers the Least Depressing Superhero Movie in a Long Time

There are two things that James Gunn does better than just about anyone else on the planet: One is making glossy mega-budget superhero movies that still march to the beat of their own drum (e.g. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”), and the other is making over-the-top gore-fests so gross they straddle the line between indie cinema and outsider art (e.g. the darkly satirical “Super,” which in hindsight seems like a mission statement). Gunn might be the only person to direct blockbuster tentpoles for both Marvel and DC, but he’s still the guy who co-wrote Troma’s “Tromeo and Juliet” at heart. And by the time the opening credits of “The Suicide Squad” are spelled out in the head blood that seeps from a supporting character’s freshly exploded skull, it’s clear that he always will be.
marketresearchtelecast.com

The Suicide Squad: Margot Robbie filmed this incredible scene

Although Margot Robbie had a stunt double for The Suicide Squad, there is an incredible scene that she shot herself. On August 6, The Suicide Squad hit the screens of all theaters. After the story directed by David Ayer in 2016, James Gunn released a much more interesting film that managed to meet the expectations of the fans. This film, we entered into a very fascinating story, which featured very familiar faces.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

[Review] James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Is a Joyous, Ultra-Violent Crowd Pleaser

The Suicide Squad is what happens when you give James Gunn complete creative control of a DC movie centered around expendable supervillains. The filmmaker assembles the most unlikely of lowlifes to accompany the already established antiheroes, then subjects them all to a splatstick voyage of abject madness. The result is an absolute crowd pleaser filled with ultra-violence, insane gore, and a whole lot of heart to match the humor.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

James Gunn Has A Bunch To Celebrate As The Suicide Squad's US Premiere Coincides With GOTG's Anniversary

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. James Gunn is a busy man as of late. The filmmaker is currently in the midst of promoting his latest feature, Warner Bros. and DC’s The Suicide Squad, while he’s also overseeing post-production of the spinoff prequel series, Peacemaker. And if that weren’t enough he’s currently prepping to shoot both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the Holiday Special. Though he has plenty on his plate, he also has a lot to celebrate as the US premiere of The Suicide Squad has coincided with the anniversary of the original Guardians of the Galaxy movie.
Moviesthesuntimesnews.com

Watching Movies: The Suicide Squad

“The Suicide Squad” has probably the most important “The” in movie title history, so important that it should be alphabetized under “T” instead of “S.” This is a film that desperately wants to differentiate itself from 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” a film with tremendous potential that managed to blow one opportunity after another. The film is based on characters from DC Comics, and promises to “get them right this time,” a promise that has worked to varying degrees in the past. For every “Deadpool,” there’s a “Fant4stic,” but the addition of controversial director James Gunn and a turn-up of R-rated content has gotten fans excited for an edgier film. And yes, this is the better of the two “Suicide Squad” movies, but it’s mostly by default.
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: With James Gunn at the Helm, The Suicide Squad Brings Characters with Depth and a Story with Plenty of Fun

After working almost exclusively for several years on the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies (as well as contributing in no small part to the last couple Avengers movies as well), writer/director James Gunn was fired from Guardians 3 (after finishing the screenplay) when ancient, tasteless tweets resurfaced. No sooner did this soul-crushing (for Gunn and his fans) event happen than Warner Bros./DC snatched him up to take a stab at a sequel to the largely wretched Suicide Squad film, seemingly giving him carte blanche to get as vulgar and bloody as he wanted to with no Disney suits forcing him to keep things PG-13. The Suicide Squad mostly ignores the story and the majority of the characters of the previous film while doing a bang-up job paying tribute to second- and third-tier comic book villains that we all love to hate.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: Batman Forever's George Wallace Wants to Be in James Gunn's Next DC Movie

George Wallace, the actor and comedian who played the mayor of Gotham City in Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever, wants a chance to stammer out a single line of dialogue in James Gunn's next DC movie, and after he asked the director for the opportunity Gunn told him he would welcome it. The fun Twitter exchange came as Gunn's The Suicide Squad is getting ready for release tonight in theaters and on HBO Max, and amid a fan campaign to get Schumacher's original, extended director's cut of Batman Forever released officially -- something that insiders have said is plausible, since the cut is either completely finished or essentially finished.
Posted by
CentralTrack

Coming Attractions: ‘The Suicide Squad’, ‘Candyman’ & More.

On The Suicide Squad, Candyman, Reminiscence And The Rest Of August 2021’s Top New Film Releases, Limited Showings And Repertory Screenings Around Dallas. Is it just me, or do things seem uncertain again? A lot of big summer blockbusters have opened, sure. But there hasn’t really been a “Holy shit, you gotta see this!?!” movie released yet, has there?

Comments / 1

Community Policy