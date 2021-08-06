Cancel
'Cry Macho': 91-Year-Old Clint Eastwood Directs and Stars in Upcoming Redemptive Western Drama [Trailer]

By Jordan Ruimy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s just pause for a moment and cherish the fact that not only is Clint Eastwood still alive, but that he has also been releasing a movie every year. In total, ever since his 1971 debut, “Play Misty For Me,” Eastwood has directed 39 movies. Some great, some good, some not so good — these ups and downs come with the game, but his worth as a Hollywood auteur with a singular voice is undeniable.

