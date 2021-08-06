Is a Google One and Play Pass bundle on the horizon?
Yes, you heard right. Google One will be offering its subscription in a discounted bundle alongside Play Pass. This is according to a teardown of Google One by 9to5Google. The Google One subscription service not only gives you additional cloud-based storage across the various Google platforms such as Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Drive, but it also provides you with support from experts. You'll also find VPN protection, member rewards on the Google Store, Google Play credits, and even preferred pricing on select hotels found on Google Search.www.ghacks.net
