Moldovan Parliament Backs New 'Integrity Government'

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawmakers in Moldova have confirmed the new government of Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita after her Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) won snap elections earlier this month. The Harvard-educated Gavrilita's PAS holds 63 of the 101 seats in parliament in Moldova for what she described as an 'integrity government.'. Postcommunist...

