Atlanta United today announced it has signed forward Luiz Araújo (pronounced Ahra-OO-joo) as a Designated Player via transfer from Lille OSC. Araújo played in 136 matches at Lille over four seasons and helped lead the club to the Ligue 1 title during the 2020-21 season. Araújo will be added to the team and occupy an international roster spot pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.