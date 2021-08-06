Governor Hogan Announces New Vaccination Protocols for State Employees, Urges Unvaccinated Marylanders to “Just Get The Damn Vaccine”

At a press conference on August 2, Governor Polis said that COVID-19 case number and hospitalization numbers were going up in Colorado, just as they are around the country. Announcing that there are 358 people currently hospitalized with the virus in our state, compared to about 275 last week, the governor repeatedly urged all eligible Coloradans who have not done so to get vaccinated. Like President Biden and countless other elected and health officials around the country, Polis repeatedly emphasized that getting everyone who is eligible vaccinated is the most effective tool for defeating COVID-19 in Colorado and everywhere else.