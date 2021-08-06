SJC officials to open campus for alumni homecoming

The following area students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year, ending May 2021. Students on the Dean’s List from Lake Mills include: Tyson Baker, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Pre-professional Track, Kayli Buchli, Physics Major: Biomedical Concentration, Ryann Burger, Therapeutic Recreation Major, Lauren Cordy, Marketing Major, Emma Evenson, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Pre-professional Track, Bailey Lawson, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major, Taylor Moker, Public Health and Community Health Education Major and Lauren Trewyn, Public Health and Community Health Education Major.
