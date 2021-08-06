Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

SJC officials to open campus for alumni homecoming

By HARLEY TOMLINSON harley@rensselaerrepublican.com
fordcountyrecord.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENSSELAER — Saint Joseph’s College will open up a portion of its campus to alumni during a homecoming celebration on Saturday, Sept. 18. The “Beers, Brats and Lake Banet” outing will run from 11 a.m. to early evening at the Lake Banet area. The lake will not be open for swimming, however.

www.fordcountyrecord.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sjc#Ivy Tech#Swimming#Brat#Beer#Sjc#Tech Community College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Kendall, WIthecountyline.net

On Campus

• The following local students were named to the spring-semester dean’s list at Viterbo University: Robert P. Cunitz of Kendall;…. This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Carterville, ILKFVS12

Mask are recommended on campus by John A. Logan college officials

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - School leaders at John A. Logan College suggest masks be worn on campus. On Wednesday, July 28, the college said they will keep a combination of face-to-face and hybrid classes during the fall semester. “We are determined to maintain our plan for the fall semester,” said...
Norfolk, VAtcc.edu

Join TCC for Open House on all campuses and the RAC, Aug. 7

Recent high school grad? Transitioning military? Looking for a promotion? Discover all that community college offers. Tidewater Community College is opening its doors on all campuses for Open House on Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Prospective students and their families are invited to visit TCC’s campuses in...
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

CVCC schedules alumni homecoming event at stadium

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College will be hosting an alumni homecoming event on Friday, Aug. 13, at L.P. Frans Stadium, home of the Hickory Crawdads. Red Hawk alumni will receive two complimentary game tickets to the Crawdads baseball game against the Rome Braves, but pre-registration for the event is required by visiting https://conta.cc/2TMZCe6. The deadline to register is Sunday, Aug. 8.
Ottawa County, MIrapidgrowthmedia.com

GRCC Lakeshore Campus plans community open house

West Michigan has been watching Grand Rapids Community College’s new Lakeshore Campus take shape, and residents finally will be able to get a first look inside this month. GRCC is inviting the public to an open house on Aug. 21. Staff will also be ready to assist anyone who is interested in taking classes in the fall.
Collegeshngnews.com

Alumni Corner

The following area students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year, ending May 2021. Students on the Dean’s List from Lake Mills include: Tyson Baker, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Pre-professional Track, Kayli Buchli, Physics Major: Biomedical Concentration, Ryann Burger, Therapeutic Recreation Major, Lauren Cordy, Marketing Major, Emma Evenson, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Pre-professional Track, Bailey Lawson, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major, Taylor Moker, Public Health and Community Health Education Major and Lauren Trewyn, Public Health and Community Health Education Major.
Laramie, WYuwyo.edu

UW Alumni Association Accepts Information Items for Homecoming Schedule

The University of Wyoming Alumni Association (UWAA) is gathering information for the 2021 Homecoming schedule. UW Homecoming is Oct. 16-23. The theme this year is “Come Home, Cowboys.”. The UWAA asks that Homecoming activities be submitted to the UWYO Events Calendar. To access the calendar, go to “Events” in the...
Carterville, ILDaily Republican

JALC officials suggest that all individuals wear masks on campus

CARTERVILLE -- John A. Logan College remains committed to providing a safe learning and working environment for students, faculty, and staff. Officials announced in the spring that the College would return to face-to-face classes for the upcoming fall semester. On Wednesday, July 28, College President Dr. Kirk Overstreet announced that...
Worcester, MAworcester.edu

Plans Underway for Homecoming 2021 on the Worcester State campus

Come back to campus for Homecoming Weekend on Sept. 17-18, and enjoy an action packed two days of fun with everyone! Please note if you are attending any indoor events during Homecoming Weekend, mandatory face coverings will be required. Please take a moment to review the important campus safety protocols, regardless of vaccination status at https://worcester.edu/guidelines.
San Antonio, TXgalencollege.edu

GALEN COLLEGE OF NURSING OPENS NEW CAMPUS IN AUSTIN, TEXAS

Galen College of Nursing, one of the largest educators of nurses in the United States, continues its mission to expand access to quality nursing education with the announcement of a new campus in Austin, Texas. In addition to Miami, Florida, this is the second new campus opening since Galen became part of HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) in 2020 to become a premier career destination for nurses while helping the nation’s increasing nursing workforce needs. HCA Healthcare is Austin-based St. David’s HealthCare’s national partner.
Collegeslavc.edu

Campus Now Open for In-Person Services

Valley College is now open and offering in-person services for students, including our Welcome Center, Admission, Financial Aid, Business Office, and much more!. Students who visit the campus must complete the COVID-19 Symptom Self Check-In. Masks are required indoors on campus, regardless of vaccination status; masking is not required outdoors,...
Elgin, ILjudsonu.edu

Judson University to Honor Alumni During Homecoming Weekend

(ELGIN, IL – August 9, 2021) Judson University will honor alumni for exemplary work in their careers, churches, and communities during Homecoming and Family Weekend, September 30 to October 2. The individuals will be acknowledged with Distinguished Alumni Awards and Alumnus of the Year honor during a special Alumni Banquet on Friday, October 1, in the Reed Room in Lindner Tower (1151 N. State St., Elgin).
Cresson, PAmtaloy.edu

Alumni & Friends

Come home to Mount Aloysius for a celebration of your time here on the mountain. Catch up with old friends, meet your fellow alumni, and participate in events geared toward reintroducing you to our beautiful, ever-changing campus and the Mercy tradition. We can’t wait to see you again!. You’re also...
The Woodlands, TXHouston Chronicle

High schools in The Woodlands set to open new campus additions

When students at The Woodlands High School and The Woodlands College Park return to class Aug. 12, both schools will be opening new additions to the buildings and carting away several portable classrooms. “Over the last several years we’ve had to add portable buildings at both The Woodlands and College...
Hillsdale, MIhillsdale.edu

Homecoming 2021

Haven’t been back for Homecoming in a while? Come home to the ‘Dale and check out what you’ve been missing! It will be a great weekend of fun as we gather together for a campus-wide, weekend long reunion. “…It’s the pancakes!”. Pancake Brunch. Come meet and mingle with Hillsdale’s professors...

Comments / 0

Community Policy