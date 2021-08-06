SJC officials to open campus for alumni homecoming

Galen College of Nursing, one of the largest educators of nurses in the United States, continues its mission to expand access to quality nursing education with the announcement of a new campus in Austin, Texas. In addition to Miami, Florida, this is the second new campus opening since Galen became part of HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) in 2020 to become a premier career destination for nurses while helping the nation’s increasing nursing workforce needs. HCA Healthcare is Austin-based St. David’s HealthCare’s national partner.