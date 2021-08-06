Cancel
NFL

Giants' Saquon Barkley Reportedly Expected Back from Knee Injury by Week 3

By Rob Goldberg, TheRobGoldberg
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Giants star Saquon Barkley reportedly has a return timetable as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, while no one with the Giants is ruling out the running back for Week 1, Barkley is expected to be back no later than Week 3.

