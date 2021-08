“Grow is still headquartered in Provo, Utah, but for my family and me, Puerto Rico is our home base,” says Rob Nelson, founder and CEO at Grow. He’s speaking with me from his home, just a few miles from Dorado, PR, where he and his family moved this year. “It’s a big transition, and we’re excited. We have friends who live in Puerto Rico, and they love it here,” he says. “People come with a 2-3 year plan but end up staying for much longer.”