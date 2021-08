Despite more hires and fewer layoffs, the number of job openings reached a new record high for the fourth straight month in June as demand for workers continued to build. There were 10.1 million job openings in the U.S. on the last business day of June—590,000 more than May and the most for any month since data was first collected in 2000, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Monday. For the first time since the pandemic began, there were more job openings than unemployed people. The largest increases in available jobs were in professional and business services (227,000), retail (133,000) and accommodation and food services (121,000).