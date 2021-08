The 2021 UEFA Super Cup will pit Champions League winner Chelsea against Europa League winner Villarreal on Wednesday at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. With a coveted trophy on the line and both teams on the verge of starting their league seasons, Thomas Tuchel and Unai Emery will try to strike the right balance between putting a squad out strong enough to bring home the hardware without risking their long-term health. So which team will etch their name in history at UEFA Super Cup 2021? Find out when you stream the match on Paramount+.