StormTrack Weather: Triple-digit temperatures return through the weekend

By Nichole Gomez
KVIA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Morning, happy Friday. If you're a fan of the triple-digits, you'll enjoy the weekend forecast. High pressure will dominate the weather pattern allowing temperatures to climb well above normal. The forecast for Friday will be mostly dry with limited thunderstorm chances and easterly winds. Daytime highs will reach the upper 90's. Temperatures will rise to 100 degrees through the weekend; the rain returns next week.

