So, for now, the eight remaining Big 12 members want to hold it together. But they probably need some help. What about the BYU Cougars?. The Cougars have always been a tricky program to think about when it comes to expansion talk. When the Cougars decided to go it alone a decade ago, they left behind the Mountain West Conference. Before the Mountain West, the Cougars were a long-time member of the Western Athletic Conference (which, incidentally, is bringing back football this year at the FCS level).