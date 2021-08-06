Shirley Mann

WAYNESVILLE — Shirley Joe Wojciechowski Mann, 86, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Haywood Lodge & Retirement Center. A native of Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Mae Wojciechowski. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas “Tom” Mann. Shirley was an elementary school teacher in Florida for 30 years. She was a substitute teacher in Haywood County for 10 years, substituting for Mary Lee Sease and Lee Messer. Shirley was a member of First United Methodist Church of Waynesville and enjoyed the Woman’s Circle and going to Woman of Faith.