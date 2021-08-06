Five position battles to watch
Florida State begins preseason camp on Saturday. What are some of the position battles we'll monitor as the Seminoles make their final march towards the 2021 season?. Mike Norvell joked on the ACC Network’s Packer and Durham radio show that we’ll know FSU’s starting quarterback on “September 5th”, meaning the season opener versus Notre Dame. The coach was playing around with the two hosts after they said coaches don’t typically tip their hands about starters this far out from games...but there’s some validity to Norvell keeping his cards close to the vest.247sports.com
