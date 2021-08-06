Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

A crucial ocean circulation is showing signs of instability. Its shutdown would have serious impacts on our weather.

By Angela Dewan
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation's collapse would have dire implications for our weather and life on Earth.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 3

CNN

CNN

609K+
Followers
90K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Climate Change#Weather And Climate#Ocean Current#Atlantic Ocean#The Atlantic Meridional#Nature And Climate Change#Amoc#Un#Cnn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Earth SciencePosted by
SlashGear

This 2050 Earth map is an ominous glimpse of our future

A new interactive map shows the likely impact of climate change and industrial development on the Earth’s surface, an ominous prediction of how vulnerable our planet will be as we head toward 2050. The new 2050 global land cover map is part of Esri’s Living Atlas, tapping satellite imagery and more for a glimpse into the next three decades.
Aerospace & Defensetheclevelandamerican.com

NASA warns of massive darkening due to solar storm

The past July 3 They found a Large solar expansion And more recently NASA The event announced that the sun was leaving and now moving fast Land, A fact that can create interference in communication networks. The Government agency From United States Says the solar storm is heading towards Earth...
WildlifeThe Independent

‘Insane’ alien-looking creature found in depths of the Pacific Ocean

A newly discovered glass sponge species has been dubbed the "E.T. sponge” due to its resemblance to the famous film character. Found in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, the sponge’s scientific name in Latin is “Advehena magnifica”, which translates to “magnificent alien”. Two large holes in the creature's body...
SciencePosted by
Salon

The ocean is about to flip a switch that could permanently disrupt life on Earth: study

A massive Atlantic Ocean current system, which affects climate, sea levels and weather systems around the world, may be about to be fatally disrupted. A new report in the journal Nature Climate Change describes how a series of Atlantic Ocean currents have reached "an almost complete loss of stability over the last century" as the planet continues to warm. The report, authored by Dr. Niklas Boers, specifically analyzes data on ocean temperature and salinity to demonstrate that their circulation has weakened over the past few decades. If current trends continue unabated, they may slow to a dangerous level or even shut down entirely.
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

The Arctic Is Now Leaking Out High Concentrations of 'Forever Chemicals'

Polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are known as 'forever chemicals' because they don't naturally break down in the environment. Now a new study reveals the increasing pace of Arctic ice melt is leaking more of these chemicals into the environment. PFAS don't originate in the Arctic, but they do settle there – they're used in all kinds of human-made products and processes, from pizza boxes to foam used to fight fires. Once released into the atmosphere, they're often trapped in Arctic ice floes. This is nothing new. But in a worrying new study by chemists from Lancaster University in the UK, it...
AstronomyMySanAntonio

NASA warns of a 'moon wobble' coming soon. Dramatic flooding could follow.

Apparently things will be getting wild in 2023. According to a new study by the NASA Sea Level Change Science Team from the University of Hawaii, every coast in the United States will see an increase in high tides because of a "wobble" in the moon's orbit. The team goes on to say that those high tides will kick off a "a decade of dramatic increases in flood numbers" in the 2030s.
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Scientists warn they have no accurate way to predict when an apocalyptic supervolcano explosion could occur because previous blasts were so rare and started in completely different ways

Volcanologists can predict when volcanos are going to erupt if they have a full detail of its eruptions. For supervolcanoes, such as the one under Yellowstone National Park, it's nearly impossible, given how varied they have been, according to a new study. Researchers at Cardiff University noted there is not...
EnvironmentPosted by
SlashGear

UN Climate Change report issues dire warning and a shocking timeline

The opportunity to slow climate change, cut rapid global warming, and avoid even more disastrous floods, droughts, and fires around the world is rapidly closing, scientists have warned, with a dire new IPCC report putting Earth on notice. Published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) today, the report details “unprecedented” impact on our climate, and cautions that humanity is on the brink of effectively irreversible peril.
Environmentpsychologytoday.com

Why Are We Suddenly Waking Up to the Threat of Climate Change?

After decades of obliviousness to warnings, people are suddenly transfixed by the seriousness of climate change. Some suggest that climate change may have been implicated in an earlier societal collapse during the Bronze Age, which led to food scarcity. Huge wildfires, extreme heat and rising sea levels provide evidence that...
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Earth's Rotation Is Slowing Down, And It Could Be Why We Have Oxygen For Life

Ever since its formation around 4.5 billion years ago, Earth's rotation has been gradually slowing down, and its days gotten progressively longer as a result. While Earth's slowdown is not noticeable on human timescales, it's enough to work significant changes over eons. One of those changes, new research suggests, is perhaps the most significant of all, at least to us: lengthening days have now been linked to the oxygenation of Earth's atmosphere. Specifically, the blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) that emerged and proliferated about 2.4 billion years ago would have been able to produce more oxygen as a metabolic by-product because Earth's days...
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

2050 Earth Map Predicts Our Gloomy Future Brought by Climate Change

A new interactive map depicts the anticipated impact of climate change and industrial growth on the Earth's surface, providing a sobering forecast of how fragile our world will be by 2050. In addition, Esri's Living Atlas includes a new global land cover map for 2050 that uses satellite images and other data to provide a look into the next three decades.

Comments / 3

Community Policy