Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Trump's attempted coup: Who are the insiders and will they testify?

By CNN
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Key members of former president Donald Trump’s justice department could face questioning from the house select committee investigating the insurrection. CNN’s Elie Honig details the characters involve.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 7

CNN

CNN

609K+
Followers
90K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSMSNBC

Facts so far in Trump coup probe suggest criminal referral likely

Senator Richard Blumenthal, member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about indications so far that events surrounding Donald Trump's attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss could result in a criminal referral to the Department of Justice.Aug. 10, 2021.
POTUSMSNBC

The one line that exposes Trump's real plan to overturn the 2020 election

Rachel Maddow points to the one spot in acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue's handwritten notes on Donald Trump's call to acting-Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen that shows how Republican state legislatures sympathetic to Trump figured into Trump's plan to overturn the legitimate outcome of the 2020 election.Aug. 10, 2021.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump's Inside Job Busted By Barr's Replacement in 2021 Testimony

After Attorney General Bill Barr resigned, the Trump Department of Justice faced an internal civil war over 2020 plot to overthrow the election. A DOJ veteran is now blowing the whistle on how far Trump’s push to overturn democracy went, revealing an insider who was pushing for action in Georgia based on the big lie. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports.Aug. 9, 2021.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump crime? Bombshell new testimony reveals DOJ pressure to support 'big lie'

The former Georgia U.S. Attorney, who was forced to resign two days after Trump’s infamous call asking Georgia’s Secretary of State to find him votes, testified he resigned after DOJ officials warned him 'Trump intended to fire him for refusing to say that widespread voter fraud had been found' in the state, according to reporting by The New York Times. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor Paul Butler to discuss the latest update in the Senate probe on Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election.Aug. 11, 2021.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump’s ‘attempted coup’: Bombshell new evidence reveals how close Trump came to overthrowing democracy

New evidence confirms Trump pressed the DOJ to overturn the 2020 election, prompting many to call his efforts a “coup attempt.” Emails show DOJ officials rejected their own colleague’s request to intervene in Georgia’s election certification, according to ABC News. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the evidence revealing how deep this pressure went and what to expect as the investigation unfolds.Aug. 5, 2021.
POTUSMSNBC

‘100 times worse than Nixon’: Historian warns of Trump’s ‘coup’ in damning 2021 emails

New evidence concerning Donald Trump’s DOJ pressure campaign to overturn the 2020 election shows DOJ officials rejected their colleague’s attempt to intervene in Georgia’s election certification. Presidential historian Michael Beschsloss joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss how Trump’s so-called “coup attempt” echoes the Nixon-era “Saturday Night Massacre.”Aug. 5, 2021.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Trump’s brazen attempt to overturn the 2020 election: A timeline

Congress will soon begin taking testimony from top officials who bore witness to President Donald Trump’s desperate efforts to commandeer the Justice Department to overturn the 2020 election based upon lies and misinformation. Seven months after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, we continue to learn many new...
POTUSMSNBC

45 in trouble? DOJ rattled Trump allies with key riot ruling

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks is being sued by a Democratic colleague over a speech he gave to the MAGA crowd just hours before the insurrection. This comes as the DOJ is paving the way for Trump officials to testify under oath about the insurrection. Former federal prosecutor Nick Akerman joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the development.July 29, 2021.

Comments / 7

Community Policy