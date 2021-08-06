Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Novavax Seeks Approval for Vaccine in Needy Countries First

US News and World Report
 6 days ago

FRIDAY, Aug. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Novavax said Thursday that it has applied for emergency use approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in India, Indonesia and the Philippines. Later this month, it will seek the World Health Organization review required to be in the COVAX global vaccine program, the Associated Press reported. The Novavax shot is easier to store and transport than some other vaccines and could play an important role in boosting vaccine supplies in poor countries, the AP said.

Related
Pharmaceuticalswcn247.com

AstraZeneca to seek US approval of COVID vaccine in 2nd half

LONDON (AP) — British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca says it intends to seek U.S. authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in the second half of this year. The company offered a new timetable for the much-delayed application on Thursday while releasing its second-quarter financial results. AstraZeneca reported that the company and its sub-licensees delivered more than 700 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to over 170 countries in the first half of this year. That includes 80 million doses that went to the COVAX initiative for low- and middle-income countries. The U.K., European Union and World Health Organization have already authorized use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Herald

Novavax seeks COVID-19 vaccine use in India ahead of US

Vaccine maker Novavax announced Thursday it has asked regulators in India, Indonesia and the Philippines to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine -- offering its shot to developing countries before vaccine-flush rich ones. U.S.-based Novavax partnered with the Serum Institute of India to apply in the three countries, and...
Coos County, NHconwaydailysun.com

North Country hospitals will require vaccines after full approval by FDA

COOS COUNTY — North Country Healthcare will mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all its employees 60 days after the federal Food and Drug Administration gives full approval to one of the vaccines currently under emergency use. In a release issued Friday, North Country Healthcare said it has “consistently advocated for vaccination...
Gaithersburg, MDlocaldvm.com

Novavax reaches vaccine agreement with the EMA

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — With its COVID-19 vaccine ready to hit the market soon, Novavax announced it has signed a major deal. On Wednesday, the Gaithersburg-based biotechnology company announced it has finalized a deal with the European Commission, and it will cover the purchase of up to 100 million doses of the vaccine with the option for an additional 100 million doses through 2023.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

Delta variant – latest: 39 states a ‘very high risk’ as study shows Moderna vaccine more effective than Pfizer

As the Covid-19 Delta variant continues to spread throughout the United States, disease expert Larry Brilliant says the pandemic is “closer to the beginning” than the end unless everyone across the globe is vaccinated to prevent the emergence of new variants.The prediction comes amid warnings from Queen Mary University epidemiologist, Dr Deepti Gurdasani, who says herd immunity is “not possible” unless the vaccine roll-out is expanded to include 12 to 15-year-olds. The UK’s 16 and 17-year-olds will be offered their first injection of the Pfizer vaccine within weeks.Dr Anthony Fauci, meanwhile, says anyone who thought children were immune to...
ScienceMiddletown Press

Vaccines and their efficacy against the Delta variant

We all watched the news: a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was found in India in October 2020, sparking a devastating second wave with more than 400,000 daily infections. This mutation called B.1.617.2 , better known as the Delta variant , has brought new waves of the pandemic in different parts of the world.
Industryajmc.com

FDA Approves Insulin Glargine as Country’s First Interchangeable Biosimilar

The designation means that pharmacists can switch patients to the less-expensive version of insulin without seeking approval from the clinician. The FDA late Thursday approved the country’s first interchangeable biosimilar, insulin glargine. An interchangeable designation means that the product, marketed as Semglee, can be substituted for the reference product, Lantus,...
Public HealthPosted by
95.3 The Bear

FDA: If You Bought This At Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately

If you're like me and shopped at Walmart within the past couple of weeks, you may want to think twice before eating some of the food you purchased. The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has just announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart. The FDA says consuming these foods could put your well being in serious danger. Okay they now have my full attention.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.

