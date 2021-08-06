Novavax Seeks Approval for Vaccine in Needy Countries First
FRIDAY, Aug. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Novavax said Thursday that it has applied for emergency use approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in India, Indonesia and the Philippines. Later this month, it will seek the World Health Organization review required to be in the COVAX global vaccine program, the Associated Press reported. The Novavax shot is easier to store and transport than some other vaccines and could play an important role in boosting vaccine supplies in poor countries, the AP said.www.usnews.com
