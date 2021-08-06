Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL salary cap reportedly projected to rise in 2022-23

By Sean Leahy
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mixture of a new U.S. television deal and the Seattle Kraken joining the league could lead to the NHL salary cap ceiling rising for the first time since 2019. According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the league has projected a $1 million rise in the cap ceiling for the 2022-23 season. If that becomes a reality, it would be the first increase since the upper limit rose from $79.5 million in 2018-19 to $81.5 million for 2019-20.

nhl.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Seravalli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Salary Cap#The Seattle Kraken#Daily Faceoff#Hrr#Nhl Players Association#Nhlpa#Cba#The All Star Game#Pro Hockey Talk#Nbc Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLLas Vegas Sun

Golden Knights’ Pete DeBoer named Team Canada assistant coach for 2022 Olympics

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer will serve as an assistant coach for Team Canada’s men’s hockey team at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, Hockey Canada announced today. In addition, Golden Knights Director of Hockey Operations Misha Donskov was named Team Canada’s special assistant of coaching operations. DeBoer, a Dunnville, Ontario,...
NHLNBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Remembering Tony Esposito; Bylsma joins AHL Charlotte

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • “With his butterfly stance, his choice of No. 35 (unusual for a goalie of the time) and his famous quirks and quips, Tony Esposito became synonymous with the Chicago Blackhawks and one of the iconic heroes of Team Canada ’72.” [Ottawa Citizen]
NHLPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

Lightning’s Cooper to Coach Canada in Beijing if NHL Plays

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — If NHL players are part of the Beijing Olympics in February, Canada will have a two-time Stanley Cup champion behind its bench. Hockey Canada says Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper will be the head of its provisional Olympic coaching staff. Three NHL head coaches were named assistants -- Boston’s Bruce Cassidy, Vegas’ Peter DeBoer and the New York Islanders’ Barry Trotz. Cooper led the Lightning to their second straight Stanley Cup title last month when they defeated the Montreal Canadiens in five games. NHL players were not part of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games after taking part in five straight Olympics. The schedule for the upcoming NHL season leaves room for an Olympic break, but the league says no decision has been made on whether players will compete.
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Free Agents 2021: Kirill Kaprizov, Brady Tkachuk Rumors and Predictions

The 2021 edition of NHL free agency is already beginning to wind down. The market opened on July 28, and most of the top unrestricted free agents are already off the board. A few notable free agents do remain unsigned—including six-time All-Star center Eric Staal—but some teams may now be more interested in the restricted-free-agent market. It just so happens that there is some recent buzz regarding two intriguing free agents—Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov and Ottawa Senators winger Brady Tkachuk.
NFLNBC Sports

ESPN hires Alex Smith

Alex Smith retired from the NFL, but he didn’t retire from football. ESPN has hired the former quarterback, Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reports. Smith signed as an analyst across ESPN’s NFL shows, appearing on shows like “Monday Night Countdown.” It is a part-time gig but could lead to a larger commitment, per Marchand.
NHLFrankfort Times

NHL teams overcome flat cap to make splashes in free agency

NHL teams combined for a series of splashes in free agency, managing to make major moves despite the salary cap staying flat for a third straight year. Over the first 12 hours of the signing period Wednesday, teams in the league signed 160-plus players to contracts worth more than $783 million.
NBAFrankfort Times

Celtics get Richardson in trade as Mavs make salary cap move

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics acquired guard Josh Richardson from Dallas on Saturday, a move that gives the Mavericks salary cap flexibility while adding young center Moses Brown. The trade involves teams with new leaders in the front office. Brad Stevens recently became Boston's president of basketball operations after...
NHLrawcharge.com

Explaining the Tyler Johnson and Brent Seabrook salary cap trade

Last night, the Tampa Bay Lightning finally made a move to clear salary cap space by moving forward Tyler Johnson and a 2023 second-round draft pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Brent Seabrook. It was long speculated that the Lightning would need to give up a pretty big asset to move Johnson and they did so by moving a second-round pick. It gives them valuable cap relief though, shedding his $5 million cap hit over the next three seasons.
NBAchatsports.com

Assessing the Raptors’ current salary cap situation and free agents

With the NBA Draft come and gone and no major shake-ups to the roster to speak of, the next major milestone for the Raptors in a critical off-season for the franchise comes tomorrow at 6 pm, with the opening of free agency. You may have heard that the Raptors have...
NHLNBC Sports

Tight against salary cap, Caps have quiet start to free agency

NHL free agency began on Wednesday with a flurry of moves happening all across the NHL, but not in Washington. The Capitals largely stood pat on Wednesday with the team's only NHL move being a trade to reacquire goalie Vitek Vanecek from the Seattle Kraken. There were a handful of minor league signings, but otherwise, the Caps largely sat this one out.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Trey Lance’s contract details, salary cap impact, and bonuses

With the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected Trey Lance, but what is the value of his rookie contract? Let’s take a look at the total value of Lance’s deal, how it breaks down in terms of the 49ers’ salary cap, and the options the 49ers have with their new quarterback in the future.
NHLPosted by
NESN

Where Bruins’ Cap Situation Stands Ahead Of NHL Free Agency

The Boston Bruins have the money to be active players in NHL free agency, which begins Wednesday. While Boston, and every other team, can’t dabble in the open market until noon ET, the Bruins have spent much of the last week ensuring many of their top priorities don’t actually reach said market.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Salary Cap, Tax Line Set For 2021/22 NBA Season

While it flew under the radar amidst a flurry of contract agreements during the first few hours of 2021’s free agent period, the NBA has officially set the salary cap for its 2021/22 season. As expected, the cap increased by right around 3% on last season’s $109,140,000 figure. Here are the details, courtesy of a league press release:
NHLYardbarker

NHL Rumors: Salary Cap may go up in 2022; and will the Wild trade Kevin Fiala?

There appears to be some good news on the salary cap front for many NHL teams. According to a report from Frank Seravalli, the cap may rise for the 2022-23 season. The NHL is is projecting revenue this season to be close to $5 billion. That is leading to optimism that the cap ceiling will climb from $81.5 million to $82.5 million for the 2022-23 campaign. The NHL is entering its third season under the flat-cap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBAchatsports.com

Important Denver Nuggets salary cap information entering free agency

With the 2021 NBA Draft over and done with, the Denver Nuggets used their only draft pick on the evening and selected Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland at 26th overall. There were possibilities throughout the evening on the Nuggets moving back into the draft, but ultimately, Hyland was the only player the Nuggets added to their roster. He’s going to be a fun scorer and shooter at the guard position for a lot of years, and it would surprise me if he didn’t pan out in the NBA as a bench scorer at minimum.
NHLtheleafsnation.com

Abandoning the salary cap for a luxury tax would benefit the NHL more than just the Leafs

The NHL’s salary cap was introduced in 2005 in an effort to bring more parity to the league, which would theoretically make the NHL more exciting for fans to watch as every team had a chance to be competitive. At least that’s the story we were told, the truth is the salary cap exists only to save billionaires money and prevent athletes from getting paid what they’re worth.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Jets, Wild, Penguins, Salary Cap, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, outside of a few updates on player signings and trades, there’s also news on the NHL salary cap which, according to a report from NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, is expected to rise $1 million to $82.5 million for the 2022-23 season. Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets might be running into salary cap problems and some moves could come as a result, the Minnesota Wild aren’t sure what to do with Kevin Fiala and the Pittsburgh Penguins are getting calls about one of their defensemen.
NBAchatsports.com

Houston Rockets Salary Cap Update: 2021 Post-Draft Edition

Well, … it’s been a while. Since my last Salary Cap Update, the Houston Rockets re-structured their team (and mortgaged part of their future) for Russell Westbrook and then – after a one-year failed experiment – blew it all up by trading Westbrook, P.J. Tucker and franchise cornerstone James Harden.
NBABlazer's Edge

NBA Sets Salary Cap And Luxury Tax Limits For 2021-22

The NBA has announced salary cap and luxury tax details for the forthcoming season. The Athletic’s Shams Charania posted the 2021-22 figures shortly after the opening of free agency with the salary cap set at $112,414,000 and the tax line at $136,606,000. With only eight players tied to the roster...

Comments / 0

Community Policy