NHL salary cap reportedly projected to rise in 2022-23
The mixture of a new U.S. television deal and the Seattle Kraken joining the league could lead to the NHL salary cap ceiling rising for the first time since 2019. According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the league has projected a $1 million rise in the cap ceiling for the 2022-23 season. If that becomes a reality, it would be the first increase since the upper limit rose from $79.5 million in 2018-19 to $81.5 million for 2019-20.nhl.nbcsports.com
