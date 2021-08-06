Our Backyard To-Do List
The backyard project has been slow moving, which has been mostly due to delayed supplies and a crew that was busy with other projects. And it’s been tough for Finn and me to sit around watching the entire space remain untouched. So, what did we do to make ourselves feel better? We made a list! We made a big list of backyard DIY projects that we want to accomplish. From the smallest things, like scrubbing dirt off the patio, to bigger projects, like installing string lights, it felt good to write it all out and try to make some sort of game plan to get it all done.thediyplaybook.com
