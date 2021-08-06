Our Backyard To-Do List

Spring gardening is so six months ago—and after putting in all that work, you want to continue your enjoyment of your lawn or patio as long as you can (as well as prep it for the winter ahead). We asked our favorite designers how they’re setting up their yards to enjoy right now, getting their insights on weekend backyard makeover ideas you can tackle before the cold or rain takes all the fun out of our own little piece of the outdoors. Who knows, you might want to just keep planting or continue to assemble your gardening equipment just for the fun of it.