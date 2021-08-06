Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, August 7: Aditi Ashok, Bajrang Punia, Neeraj Chopra eye medals as India look for record haul

Day 12 of the Olympic Games will see a lot more Indian action than Day 11. The poster-boy of Indian athletics Neeraj Chopra gets it all underway on Wednesday in Tokyo, and will be followed by fellow javelin thrower Shivpal Singh. Then, the wrestlers take centre-stage with Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia and Anshu Malik in action. The day ends with the biggest match in the history of Indian women's hockey - their blockbuster semifinal against Argentina.