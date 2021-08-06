Cancel
Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, August 7: Aditi Ashok, Bajrang Punia, Neeraj Chopra eye medals as India look for record haul

By Anirudh Menon
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, August 7 could see a blockbuster ending to India's action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. There are three events on, and all three present medal chances - India have won five medals already, and are staring down the record from London 2012, when the contingent returned with six medals. Over to Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, Bajrang Punia, and Neeraj Chopra.

