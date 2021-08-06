Cancel
TV Series

'Stranger Things' season 4 is coming in 2022

By Haley Laurence
southernthing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news, "Stranger Things" fans: A new season is coming our way in 2022. Netflix didn't give us any hints on when in 2022 season 4 will be released, but it did give us a "sneak peak" video that's filled with "a mix of new and previous footage from the Emmy-winning show," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

#Stranger Things#Southerners
