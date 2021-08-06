Acrylic Resin Sets Stage for New-Look VW Emblem

The Volkswagen Golf GTI and its AWD sibling, the Golf R, have been making promotional appearances all over the world as they are released to dealers and the public. A couple of weeks back, we got to see the pricing of these hot hatches. The base GTI costs under $35,000 while the R is only available in one trim, with the cheaper stick shift starting at a little under $44k. That makes them competitively priced, but how do the cars drive? Well, Tanner Foust is a pretty good person to ask. He's already sampled both the ID.4 and the Golf R in the snow, but now he takes the GTI and R to Willow Springs.