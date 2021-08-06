Acrylic Resin Sets Stage for New-Look VW Emblem
A circle surrounding the letters V and W — just one glance and it’s clear that we’re looking at a Volkswagen. The basic shape of the logo has been in use since 1945 and has been subject to continued development over the years. Volkswagen recently modernized the logo in one of the world’s biggest rebranding exercises. “The new logo represents Volkswagen’s breakthrough into an electric, connected, and CO2-neutral era,” says Klaus Zyciora, Head of Volkswagen Group Design.www.plasticstoday.com
