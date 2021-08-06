Microsoft Edge freezes or crashes when opening a PDF

Some Windows users are experiencing an issue, Microsoft Edge freezes of crashes when opening a PDF on their computer. According to them when they try to open a PDF, let’s say from Gmail, Microsoft Edge freezes. They are unable to change tabs or do anything, however, when they try to open some other app from the taskbar or from the Start Menu, they are able to do that. So, this is pretty obvious that there is something wrong with Edge and not with your computer. So, let us fix it with this article.