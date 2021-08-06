Cancel
Soda Springs, ID

81-year-old Woman Survives Night in Caribou County Backcountry

By Benito Baeza
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-An 81-year-old woman who got separated from her family while picking huckleberries Wednesday and spent the night alone was found safe the next day by a helicopter pilot. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, Janet Anderson was reported missing by her family after they had gotten separated in an area 17 miles south of Soda Springs.

Comments / 0

