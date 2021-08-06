Cancel
Rondale Moore isn't necessarily the Andy Isabella replacement you might think

By Jess Root, Site Editor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
When the Arizona Cardinals selected receiver Rondale Moore in the second round of this year’s draft, many believed he was drafted to replace Andy Isabella, who was drafted in the second round in 2019 and has yet to make a real impact.

There were a lot of reasons why one would think that. Both are short. Both are incredibly fast. The Cardinals drafted Isabella believing he could be an impact slot receiver. They believe Moore is going to be an impact slot receiver and returner.

However, head coach Kliff Kingsbury tried to debunk the seemingly easy connection to make when he spoke to reporters on Thursday after practice.

“I don’t think at that position you can have enough speed,” Kingsbury said, according to AZCardinals.com’s Darren Urban. “I don’t think they are vying for the same roster spot.”

Kingsbury has mentioned during camp that Isabella can play both inside and outside. He indicated Thursday that his strength is on the outside.

It would appear that he hasn’t taken to the slot as well as the Cardinals believed he would.

That might ultimately help him make the roster. KeeSean Johnson has struggled some in camp and Isabella made plays in Thursday’s practice, as many who were in attendance have noted.

Isabella’s speed is always intriguing and he can do some on special teams.

Perhaps Isabella’s spot on the roster and role isn’t as in danger as some thought.

One thing, though, is clear. What Moore will be asked to do this year is what Isabella was asked to do last year. It just sounds like they will have Isabella doing different things in 2021.

