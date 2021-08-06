Arizona Principal Charged With Sexual Misconduct for Allegedly Assaulting 3 Underage Students, Police Say

An Arizona principal and teacher has been charged with 15 counts of sexual misconduct involving three underage male students, police said. Victor Zamora, 40, was arrested July 22 in Mesa after Chandler Police Dfepartment detectives launched an investigation of an alleged incident in which Zamora took a 16-year-old to dinner to recruit him to enroll in the private Legacy Academy, where Zamora was an instructor and principal, police said.