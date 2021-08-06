Several new signings could make their debuts for Harrogate against Rochdale

Harrogate have a fully fit squad ready to welcome Rochdale on Saturday (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Harrogate are set to give seven new signings their first-team debuts for the visit of Rochdale on Saturday.

The Sulphurites have strengthened in all departments and have a fully fit squad of 18 players for their first home game in the Football League with fans allowed to attend with no restrictions.

One player will miss out on the matchday squad at The EnviroVent Stadium and Town boss Simon Weaver thinks that will be his “hardest conversation”.

New signings Luke Armstrong, Rory McArdle, Mark Oxley, Danilo Orsi, Lewis Page, Nathan Sheron and Alex Pattison will be hopeful of making their first appearances for the club.

Rochdale will travel to Harrogate with a sold-out away end set to welcome the side in Yorkshire.

Saturday’s game will be manager Robbie Stockdale’s first game in full-time management having previously had caretaker and assistant roles with Sunderland, Hibernian and West Brom.

Ollie Rathbone will not be available for Rochdale as he signed for Rotherham earlier in the week but five players have walked through the door at Spotland to help strengthen the squad.

George Broadbent, Corey O’Keeffe, Aidy White, Sam Graham and Joel Coleman will be looking to make debuts for the club.